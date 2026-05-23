Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Breaks Slump in Hilarious Manner

The New York Yankees have hitters who’re scuffling. One in particular is taking matters into his own hands to solve the dilemma.

Outside of the captain, Aaron Judge, the Yankees have other big bats that haven’t settled in. One being that of Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Since declaring before the season his goal was to go 50/50, the shifty infielder has slowed to a near complete halt. In 2025, Chisholm Jr. was a weapon. In 130 games, the Yankee second baseman commanded a 4.2 WAR season and hit a career high 31 home runs.

This season, however, Chisholm Jr. hasn’t been the same player. That is, until he started repping pants that were two sizes too large.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is Breaking Out of a Slump The Only Way You Should

Chisholm Jr. has started wearing comedically large pants as a superstitious remedy to his prolonged struggles. Those same pants belong to teammate Trent Grisham, who has also been slumping.

And of course, it’s working.

On May 20th, Chisholm Jr. was batting .500 over his last 26 at-bats. He clocked five extra-base hits during his hot streak, too.

He continued his wardrobe waltz by sneaking in a game using Giancarlo Stanton’s pants. It seems like at this point, what’s yours is also Jazz’s.

If there’s one thing that’s certain in baseball, it’s that superstitions will run wild. MLB fans can’t seem to get enough of the MC Hammer pants.

MLB Reacts to Chisholm Jr.’s Funny Solution

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is trying on everyone’s wardrobe. After wearing Trent Grisham’s pants during games earlier in the season, he wore Giancarlo Stanton’s in tonight’s Subway Series opener.”

Yankees Videos: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. says he wore Giancarlo Stanton’s pants today: ‘Still a G. It works out.’”

Not Gaetti: “For some reason, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been experimenting with wearing various teammates’ pants this year. Most recently, he wore Giancarlo Stanton’s pants and they were predictably large on him. He is hitting .217 with 4 HR so far this season after promising to go 50/50.”

Sports Live Tweeter Yadira: “Jazz showing off the pants he stole, I am in tears, bro.”

Everything Yakees: “Jazz Chisholm, who is once again sporting Giancarlo Stanton’s pants rips a double! Good luck charm?”

Big League Digest: “Since Jazz Chisholm has been wearing Giancarlo Stanton’s pants: 9 for 16, .563 BA, .632 OBP, .875 SLG, 1.507 OPS, 4 RBI.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Jazz Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI wearing Giancarlo Stanton’s pants tonight (via @MLB).”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Aaron Boone would be happy to loan Jazz Chisholm Jr. his pants.”

It’s Go Time For The Yankees

Now that Chsiholm Jr. is back to form, Judge is scuffling. You cover one leak, another sprouts. Such is the nature of baseball.

The AL East isn’t getting any easier for the Yankees. The Rays are starting a boat race in Tampa with little to no competition.

If the Yankees want to get back into the picture, the time is now. Gerrit Cole is back, Chisholm Jr. found the right pants (I think?), and Cam Schlittler looks like a Cy Young favorite. There’s no time like the present for The Big Apple to re–enter the division fight.