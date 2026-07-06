Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sends Strong Message Amid Losing Streak

The New York Yankees lost 6-1 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. The defeat extended the worst stretch of the season to nine losses in the last 10 games, a slide that has taken a 46-28 team and turned it into something unrecognizable.

The problems have come from everywhere. The offense has managed just 47 runs over its last 17 contests. The defense has allowed 29 unearned runs in 15. The rotation is missing key arms, and the bullpen has not been able to hold leads.

After the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke openly about where the team stands and what Sunday’s loss felt like from inside the clubhouse.

Chisholm Addresses the Slide

Chisholm did not sugarcoat the moment.

“We just hate losing,” Chisholm said. “Concern level is high. We just have to remember who we are.”

Chisholm spoke after leaving Sunday’s game early with a toe injury of his own, adding a physical concern to the mental weight the team is already carrying. He acknowledged that the losing is weighing on the group and that the tension inside the clubhouse is real.

“Just gotta push through and keep going,” Chisholm said. “Gotta get to the playoffs and win the championship.”

The Yankees are 49-40. The record is still strong enough to compete for October. The standard Chisholm referenced, winning a championship, is the same one this roster was built to pursue. He was reminding himself and everyone else that the goal has not changed, even if the last two weeks have been miserable.

Yankees Manager Weighs In

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the slump postgame.

“Losing sucks,” Boone said. “Wins are precious in this league and hard to come by.”

The lineup has gone 10-for-91 with runners in scoring position over the last 15 games.

“That’s not necessarily what’s ailing us, it’s not helping,” Boone said. “When you’re not popping balls out of the yard, you gotta take advantage of opportunities.”

Boone made clear that fixing it is not any one person’s job.

“I think we have a few key guys who are going through a stretch right now,” Boone said. “We gotta all do our jobs, starting with me, coaching staff, everyone preparing, getting ready for the game, then going out and doing your part.”

Starting with himself. That part mattered.

Final Word for the Yankees

Jazz Chisholm said the concern level is high. He also said the goal is still a championship. Both things can be true at the same time.

The Yankees head to Tampa Bay with nine losses in their last 10 games.

Jazz’s message was clear. Push through. Keep going. Remember who you are.