Yankees Land $200 Million Villain in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The New York Yankees are in a position to make another blockbuster trade. With a below-average farm system, the Yankees aren’t as loaded as they once were on that front, but they still have players to move in another trade or two.

It’s uncertain which players are exactly on the market. Someone like Nolan Arenado is known to be a trade candidate, but it’s unknown outside of him and a few others. That doesn’t mean a team wouldn’t be willing to trade a player for multiple reasons, mainly financial reasons.

That would be the case if the Yankees traded for Carlos Correa, who’s playing for the small-market Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com made predictions for the Yankees 2025 campaign, predicting that New York would trade for Correa in a deal involving multiple prospects.

“Dealing with the disappointing Twins, the Yankees acquire Carlos Correa and install him at third base, in a trade that sends prospects George Lombard Jr., Chase Hampton and Will Warren to Minnesota,” Caldera wrote on January 2.

Is Correa Available?

The Minnesota Twins are in a much different position than the New York Yankees. The Twins have some talent and could win the American League Central if they stay healthy, but their money situation is much different than the Yankees.

If Correa gets traded, it’d be largely due to them shedding salary.

Speaking to reporters in November, Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, noted his ball club’s financial situation, saying he planned on having Correa and others on the team.

“Everyone is always going to ask when you’re a team in the payroll bracket that we are,” Falvey said. “I feel really confident those guys are going to be part of the ability for us to do what we want on the field. They’re going to fuel us hopefully to some of the success we want to have. … I feel really good about those players,” Falvey said, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

However, according to Hayes, the Twins “desperately need” someone to take his contract, giving the Yankees a chance to sign him.

“Though they’d likely need to absorb a bad contract from the Mets or Yankees in a Correa trade, shedding the final four guaranteed years and $128 million of his contract would provide the Twins with the flexibility they desperately need,” Hayes wrote.

Correa’s Past Issues With the Yankees and Cody Bellinger

Correa was a member of the Houston Astros teams that were found to be cheating. The Astros eliminated the New York Yankees in the postseason during that span, and players expressed their thoughts on that.

Cody Bellinger, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that lost to the Astros in the World Series in 2017, is now a member of the Yankees.

Bellinger had plenty to say about Correa and the Astros, to which the All-Star shortstop responded by questioning his reading comprehension.

“The problem I have is when players go out there and they don’t know the facts, they’re not informed about the situation and they just go out there and go on camera and just talk. With me, that doesn’t seem right.

“It doesn’t seem right at all. So when (Bellinger) talks about that we cheated for three years, he either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension or is just not informed at all. The commissioner’s report clearly says that all those activities were conducted in 2017. 2018, nothing happened. 2019, nothing happened. It was just talented players playing the game of baseball with passion and winning ballgames,” Correa said in 2020, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

That could be an issue for the Yankees, but these guys are professionals, and if Correa could help them win, they’d have to clear the air.