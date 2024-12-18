Insider Links Yankees to 2 Impact Infielders to Bolster Offense

Yankees linked to two impact third baseman.

The New York Yankees could soon be adding a third baseman to the mix.

The Yankees have put an emphasis on pitching to begin the offseason, but after trading for Cody Bellinger that appears to have changed. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees are interested in Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado.

“These two players are directly tied to each other, as they represent the two best options at third base between the free-agent and trade markets,” Feinsand wrote… “The Yankees are also believed to have interest in both players. Either of whom would take over at third base, shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second.”

Bregman is a free agent so New York would just have to sign him. Arenado, meanwhile, is under contract and has a no-trade clause. But, Feinsand says the third baseman would waive it to go to a contender like the Yankees.

“Arenado has three years and $74 million left on his contract. Though $10 million of it is being paid by the Rockies as part of the deal that sent him to the Cardinals in February 2021. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, though sources believe he would be willing to waive it to join a contender,” Feinsand added.

New York would be able to fill two holes at once by adding either third baseman. The Yankees would fill the need at third base, which would then shift Chisholm Jr. to second and fill the void at second base.

Yankees GM Has Discussed Signing Bregman

New York has publicly talked about their interest in Bregman.

During a conference call with the media, Cashman was asked about Bregman and he confirmed they have had conversations.

“My job is to make us as quality as we can year in and year out,” Cashman said to the media on December 13. “We are going to vet every opportunity out there. First and foremost, we will find out if that can match. He’s been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people’s side. He’s now into free agency.

“I’m sure he has a whole boatload of choices and really good players like him make a lot of money. I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras,” Cashman added. “I’ll acknowledge that, with a lot of his clients, including Alex Bregman. Certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he has been a part of. But, that is as far as I will say at this point.”

Bregman is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, as well as a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner.

New York Acquires Bellinger

After losing out on Juan Soto, the Yankees signed Max Fried and traded for closer Devin Williams to bolster its pitching staff.

But, on December 17, the Yankees made a big move by acquiring former NL MVP Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger is expected to play in the outfield and at first base for the Yankees. Last season with the Cubs, he hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs.