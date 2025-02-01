Yankees Linked to Former Top Prospect to Fill Major Need

The New York Yankees have been linked to several infielders to fill a need at second or third base, depending on what position Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays.

New York was linked to the likes of Ha-Seong Kim and Jorge Polanco among others but both have signed elsewhere. Now, New York Post MLB reporter Mark W. Sanchez links the Yankees to Yoan Moncada to fill its need in the infield.

“Early in the offseason, the Yankees asked for and received medical information on Moncada, who played just 12 games with the White Sox last season because of an adductor strain,” Sanchez wrote. “Moncada is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. A source said the Yankees have not re-engaged on Moncada, which could change when the domino that is Bregman and other infielders are taken off the board. The 29-year-old began brilliantly with Chicago but has struggled to stay on the field recently (averaging about 70 games per season in his past three) and struggled when on the field (.678 OPS in the span).”

Moncada battled injuries in 2024, as he played in just 12 games. But, if he is healthy, he could be an option to start at third base for the Yankees and compete with DJ LeMahieu for the job.

Moncada was the top prospect in MLB in 2017. However, he has failed to live up to that hype as he’s hit just .254 while his career-high is 25 home runs and 79 RBIs which he accomplished in 2019.

Yankees Linked to Former World Series Infielder

Along with Moncada, Sanchez links New York to Kike Hernandez.

Hernandez won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. But, he’s yet to re-sign and whether or not he will is to be seen. With that, Sanchez reports that the Yankees have checked in on Hernandez.

“A source said the Yankees have inquired on Hernandez, whom they also asked about last winter,” Sanchez wrote. “The 33-year-old utilityman is an October legend who stepped up his game again in helping the Dodgers win the World Series. But, (he) has been ordinary recently in the regular season, owning a .643 OPS from 2022-24. The most likely destination for Hernandez, though, is probably back in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers will have open roster spots when they are able to slide injured players to the 60-day injured list.”

Hernandez hit .229 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs last season with the Dodgers.

Hal Steinbrenner Believes Team is Better

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner thinks this Yankees roster is better than last year’s that lost in the World Series.

Despite New York losing Juan Soto, the Yankees made some pivotal moves which Steinbrenner is happy about.

“We’re excited about (the offseason moves),” Steinbrenner told YES Network. “A lot of hard work in December into January. Some people may disagree with me. But some people will agree with me. I think we have a better team than we did a year ago today.”

The Yankees added Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. Those moves have made the team better, Steinbrenner says.

“Our starting rotation’s better. Our defense is better. Bellinger and Goldschmidt, I think they’ll make up for a good deal of Juan’s offense.,” Steinbrenner concluded.