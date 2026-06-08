Yankees Manager Provides Update On Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees have injury-related news and updates regarding players in the rehab process. One of those names is Yankees DH, Giancarlo Stanton. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone told the media that Stanton “could hopefully return sometime during the next homestead”, but added “we’ll see” as it relates to a more specific timeline, reports Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips for New York Daily News Sports.

Stanton (age 36) landed on the IL back on April 28th due to a calf strain he suffered while running the bases on April 24th against the Astros in Houston, Texas. This is a long list of injuries in recent memory for Stanton, who has dealt with hamstring, elbow, foot, Achilles, quad, knee, and bicep injuries in prior seasons dating back to 2019. Stanton, in 90 plate appearances this year, has posted a .256 batting average with 3 home runs, 14 RBI’s, and a .724 OPS. Stanton is primarily the team’s DH and is coming off a bit of a surge in production, where he hit 24 home runs with a .944 OPS in just 77 games last year in 2025.

Yankees Missing Stanton’s Bat In The Lineup

Despite his significant presence in the Yankees lineup as a streaky power hitter, Stanton has struggled to stay on the field, having not played in over 130 games since 2021. The Yankees’ lineup, however, could certainly use Stanton’s right-handed power bat, especially with several players in the lineup struggling this year, such as Ryan McMahon, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells, to name a few. The issue with Stanton, however, is figuring him back into the lineup and allowing other key members to get at-bats as well, such as first baseman/DH Paul Goldschmidt and young, left-handed-hitting rookie outfielder Spencer Jones.

Up to this point, according to manager Aaron Boone, Stanton has been “hitting inside the cage, and that he’s going to face Yankees reliever Angel Chivilli for live batting practice starting Saturday”, stated Boone, and reported by Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Boone also told Hoch that because of this, Stanton is not on this current road trip with the team to Cleveland and Toronto, and that he’s been working on “improving mobility”, Boone told Hoch. In this report, Hoch also mentions in speaking with Boone the possibility Stanton could avoid a rehab stint in the minor leagues altogether, given Boone’s possible timeline being the next homestand, which is just over a week from now, nine days to be exact, beginning June 16th vs the White Sox.

Jasson Dominguez Is Also Working His Way Back From Injury

With young outfielder, switch-hitting Jasson Dominguez also ramping back up from an injury he sustained colliding with the Yankees’ left field wall just over a month ago, the Yankees will have some interesting roster decisions to make in the next few weeks as they make room for the eventual returns of Stanton and Dominguez. One thing is for certain: the Yankees miss Stanton’s presence to a degree and could use both players in their starting lineup. The only question remaining is whether Stanton will be ready for the next Yankees home stand. That answer at this point remains to be seen. But so far, things are encouraging for Stanton.