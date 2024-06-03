Marcus Stroman Reveals Why Yankees Get “The Best Version” of Players

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman spoke with Bob Nightengale for a USA Today article, released on June 3.

In the article, Stroman discloses why the Yankees are playing so well to start this season.

“The Yankees allow everyone to be the best version of themselves,” Stroman said. “The Yankees wanted me to be here and be me. It wasn’t like they acquired me to be a different version of myself. They did their research and homework. Everybody gets to be their authentic selves here. [Alex] Verdugo gets to be himself. [Juan] Soto gets to be himself. [Aaron] Judge gets to be himself … And when everybody gets to be themselves, you get the best version out of everyone.”

Stroman also added that, “This team, we grew a brotherhood very quickly. It’s hard to beat the connection we all have. It’s very organic, it’s very authentic. You don’t feel pressure. You feel at home.”

After sweeping an away series against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, New York currently has the MLB’s best record, at 42-19.

And the team’s three most notable offseason acquisitions (Stroman, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo) have all been catalysts to their success.

Marcus Stroman’s Pitching Performances With The Yankees

Marcus Stroman’s performance have been a main reason for the Yankees’ success this season; especially considering the prolonged absence of ace Gerrit Cole.

Through 12 starts in 2024, Stroman has a 5-2 record with a 2.73 ERA, which is 14th best in the MLB.

Against the Giants on May 31, Stroman went 7.1 innings and gave up just 2 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks.

The 7.1 innings is tied for the longest outing Stroman has had this season. The 12 fly ball outs Stroman produced in the game was the most in a season for his thus far, while his 10 ground ball outs were tied for the most he has created this season.

Marcus Stroman’s Past Beef With Yankees Over Social Media

Before signing with the Yankees on January 17, 2024, Stroman made his disdain for the Yankees apparent over social media.

In 2019, Stroman appeared to respond to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after the executive told Yahoo! Sports that he didn’t think the pitcher would be, “a difference maker” for New York.

Stroman, then pitching for the New York Mets, quickly posted a graphic of his own stats compared to those of the Yankees’ rotation on X, with the caption “straight cash homie”, along a shrugging emoji and #HDHM, which is an acronym for ‘Height Doesn’t Measure Heart’.

Stroman then doubled down on his criticism of Yankees pitchers two years later.

“Besides (Gerrit) Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years,” Stroman wrote in since-deleted tweets, per the New York Post. “Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol.”

While that post was deleted, Stroman didn’t delete his reply to an X user with the name ‘YankeeFan 4Ever’ in the comments to it, which wrote, “You mad because that crazy payroll continues to let you down year after year? Get off my page and go communicate with the front office bitter boy. Lmao 🤡😂” .

Both Stroman and Yankees fans have since switched up their sentiment.