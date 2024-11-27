Yankees May Trade For $15 Million Outfield Slugger If They Miss Out on Juan Soto

The New York Yankees enjoyed one season of Juan Soto, who helped the team reach its first World Series in 15 years while belting a career-high 41 home runs. But the Soto era may already be over in New York, with the crosstown rival New York Mets seemingly favored to lure the 26-year-old, four-time All Star away by outbidding all competition.

If they miss out on Soto, the Yankees will be looking to fill the hole he leaves in their lineup. While no player on the market comes near to Soto’s abilities, the Yankees may be looking to trade for an economical, short-term alternative. Some speculation among MLB observers has identified that alternative outfielder as 27-year-old Cuban centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., of the Chicago White Sox.

Robert Jr. Could be Dropped After One Season

Robert Jr. smacked 38 home runs for the White Sox in 2023 while earning his first and, to date, only All Star selection — and even some MVP votes at year’s end. But he took a major step backward in 2024, making him a risky acquisition even at his relatively cheap salary.

The sixth-year outfielder will collect a $15 million paycheck for the 2025 season. But under his current contract, the Yankees or whichever team he plays for next year can cut ties with him after that. Though he has two years remaining on his deal at $20 million each following next season, both of them come with club options.

That means his team, whether the Yankees or anyone else, could simply decline to renew his deal after 2025, or 2026, and send Robert Jr. into free agency.

There also remains the issue of his 2024 performance, which could be a serious concern. The White Sox set a modern (post-1901) MLB record for futility in 2024, losing 121 games. Robert Jr. was a contributor to that disaster. He appeared in only 100 games, falling onto the Injured List after the first week of the season and staying out until June. After his return, he was unable to find his swing.

A Long History of IL Stints

Despite five home runs in his first 36 at bats after returning to action, he had just one other hit in that time. In 396 plate appearances after coming back, he posted an anemic slash line of .225/.281/.370.

The native of Ciego de Avila — a city in central Cuba about 290 miles east of Havana — has a lengthy injury history, adding to the risk in trading for him. He had landed on the IL six times since making his MLB debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He has experienced a variety of health setbacks, ranging from a hip flexor strain to a viral infection that resulted in dizziness and blurred vision.

However, if the Yankees can keep Robert Jr. healthy, his 2023 stat line when he posted an .857 OPS and a .315 batting average is encouraging.

With the fourth-lowest payroll in baseball, currently at just $40.35 million, the White Sox have little incentive to unload Robery Jr. simply for financial reasons. Even with a projected 2025 payroll of $60.72 million, according to SpoTrac, Chicago’s South Siders can afford to keep their asking price high for the outfielder whose upside also remains high.