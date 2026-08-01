Yankees, Mets Have Notable Chance to Help Save Lives

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have an extraordinary opportunity to help save lives. No, this isn’t about some magical formula that will make tragedies disappear.

It’s about pitching in to help others make a difference.

That’s what the Yankees and Mets will be aiming for in their upcoming home games.

The two New York teams will be featuring the Wave Maker Tour. This event will put the spotlight on one California man who made it his life’s quest to raise awareness of water safety.

On August 2nd, the Mets will feature Jonathan St. Clair and his drive to bring water safety to the national conversation. St. Clair tragically lost his son Jasper to a drowning accident. Jasper sadly perished after falling into an unfenced swimming pool.

Despite being under the care of a trusted babysitter, the tragedy struck in the blink of an eye. The loss of Jasper motivated St. Clair to honor Jasper’s legacy by taking his message across the country.

And he’s found a willing partner with MLB. The Wave Maker Tour is Jasper’s way, through his father, of helping keep kids safe from water-related tragedies.

“Drowning can happen quickly, quietly, and even when adults believe children are nearby,” said St. Clair. “If sharing Jasper’s story saves even one child’s life, then his legacy continues.”

Indeed, if the efforts save even one child’s life, the endeavor would have been well worth it. And the Yankees and Mets have done their part to pitch in.

Yankees, Mets to Help Raise Funds in Jasper’s Memory

The Wave Make Tour has a unique fundraising goal. The effort aims to collect $662,000 for the Jasper Ray Foundation. The total represents $1,000 for every day of Jasper’s life.

That’s the goal the Yankees and Mets hope their support will help raise. It’s not that the organizations will donate funds. In fact, the two MLB franchises will do something more valuable.

By featuring the Wave Maker Tour, they provide a national platform in which the conversation regarding water safety and accident prevention can take on an entirely new dimension.

The funds look to boost the dialogue regarding the following areas:

Water safety education for families

Access to swim lessons for children

Drowning prevention resources and outreach programs

Each stop on the tour is intended to encourage conversations about water safety, educate parents and caregivers about the importance of constant supervision and barriers around pools, and inspire communities to act before another preventable tragedy occurs.

MLB Clubs to Support Other Sports in Roundabout Way

The MLB clubs supporting the Wave Maker Tour will also support another sport in a roundabout way. The Yankees and Mets, along with the other MLB teams, will help children access swim lessons.

It’s interesting how this noble effort could lead to children discovering another sport that they might not have otherwise. It shows just how much life is bigger than just baseball.

Such is the power of a national platform. And it’s also a testament to the effects that could come from bolstering one man’s quest to make a difference in the world.