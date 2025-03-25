Yankees Trade Pitch Includes Top Prospect for Former No. 1 Overall Pick

Between 2020 and 2023, New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza held a prominent spot among the best and brightest of the organization’s prospects.

But while many of the other players named along with Peraza at the top of that list have since become Major League contributors – including Anthony Volpe, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and Austin Wells – Peraza has had a difficult time making that last step.

And now it appears that if Peraza is ever to become a regular in the big leagues, it likely won’t be with the Yankees.

As the team prepares for opening day at home on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, reports indicate that Peraza is not expected to be among the players introduced during the pregame ceremonies. Despite Peraza entering spring training with a legitimate shot to earn the starting spot at third base, insider predictions instead have the Yankees opting to keep veteran infielder Pablo Reyes as a right-handed bat off the bench and third base depth behind Oswaldo Cabrera.

“Reading tea leaves, but Oswald Peraza’s future with the Yankees seems murky,” Chris Kirchner from The Athletic posted to X (formerly Twitter). “Pablo Reyes has surpassed him on the depth chart.”

Oswald Peraza Might Not Make Yankees’ Opening Day Roster

With Peraza out of minor-league options, the Yankees face a bit of a dilemma.

Should Peraza not make the 26-man opening day roster, the team would have to designate him for assignment. However, the likelihood of a once highly-touted prospect who is still regarded as an elite defensive player clearing waivers is quite low.

So the Yankees could explore a potential trade involving the player, who was signed as an international free agent in 2016 at just 16 years of age, and MLB analyst Jim Bowden with The Atlantic has an interesting thought on that subject. In his “25 MLB predictions for 2025 season” column, Bowden suggests that the Yankees will send Peraza along with left-handed pitcher Henry LaLane (Yankees No. 11 prospect) and right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler (No. 12 prospect) to the Twins for 25-year-old third baseman Royce Lewis.

MLB Analyst Predicts Oswald Peraza Could be in Trade Package for Royce Lewis

The No. 1 overall draft pick out of high school in 2017, Lewis has had a difficult time staying healthy for the Twins. Lewis has yet to play more than 82 games in a Major League season, with an extensive injury history that includes knee, quadriceps and adductor strain issues, and after feeling good throughout the offseason and most of spring training, he suffered what the team is calling a “moderate” hamstring strain while running out a groundball in Minnesota’s March 16 game and will begin the 2025 season on the 10-day injured list.

Meanwhile, Peraza continues to wait while the Yankees decide who they want to bring back to the Bronx after spring training concludes. Given Peraza’s less-than-inspiring .167 average over 48 at-bats in Grapefruit League play, it seems unlikely that Peraza will be making that trip.

“The Yankees are the team I’ve always wanted to play for even back when I was a little kid, first team to give me a chance to become a professional baseball player,” Peraza said via a team interpreter, stressing his desire to remain with the team. “Obviously, given the chance, like I said, I’ll be right there to hopefully take advantage in the best way possible.”