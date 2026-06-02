Yankees Announce Personal News on 1,035-Game Vet Hours Before Guardians Game

The New York Yankees infield is getting a boost just in time for the team’s series against the Cleveland Guardians. Ahead of the Yankees’ Tuesday, June 2, matchup versus the Guardians, the team announced the return of Amed Rosario.

The veteran, who has appeared in 1,035 games over 10 MLB seasons, was away from the Yankees on paternity leave. Rosario reposted a video to his Instagram Story showing himself getting some field work upon his return.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees reinstated INF/OF Amed Rosario (#14) from the paternity list,” the Yankees detailed in a June 2, message on X.

Rosario is hitting .273, six home runs, 20 RBI and 24 hits in 31 appearances for New York in 2026.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Yankees news and rumors.

Yankees Infielder Amed Rosario Is Returning From Paternity Leave

Very little is known about Rosario’s personal life. The infielder’s Instagram page is dedicated mostly to baseball and workouts.

Rosario may not be a star, but the veteran has been consistent when called upon. The veteran has a fan in Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“The one thing that [stuck with me] about him last year was how good he was staying ready and being prepared,” Boone said of Rosario back in April, per MLB.com’s Bill Ladson. “He went on the IL a quick 10 days after he ran into the fence in right field. He came back and didn’t need a rehab assignment. He sure was ready. He is really good at doing what he needs to do to be ready every single day.

“… We brought Rosie back because not only is he a really good player, but he is a tremendous teammate. He sets an amazing example for everyone. I’m happy for him to just get it done.”

Will the Yankees Bench 3B Ryan McMahon?

It was not a long absence as Rosario last played on May 27. Now, Rosario is expected to be available for the Yankees’ three-game home stand against the Guardians.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon has not been as productive, calling into question his role with the club. McMahon is hitting just .207 with 52 strikeouts through his first 54 appearances in 2026.

“Ryan McMahon’s offense this season has been almost unplayable,” The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty detailed in a June 2, story titled, “Should Yankees upgrade at 3B? Bullpen trade targets? Carlos Lagrange call-up? Mailbag.”

“… There are still two months until the Aug. 3 trade deadline. For now, the Yankees should continue to look for ways to put José Caballero and Anthony Volpe in the starting lineup when they can, and that might often be with Caballero at third base. They should continue to look for ways to get Amed Rosario at-bats versus lefties, against whom he’s hit well this year, posting an .851 OPS in 52 plate appearances against them,” Kuty added.

“… But the changes he made to his swing in the offseason and spring haven’t paid off. Another issue? The Yankees owe him $16 million next year, too, and it’s hard to imagine them cutting bait with that kind of salary.”