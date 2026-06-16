Yankees Give Concerning Update on Outfielder Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a potentially concerning injury update before Tuesday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Boone said during his regular spot with the Talkin’ Yanks podcast that outfielder Jasson Dominguez had a tooth pulled, adding that no decision has been made on whether he will be in the lineup.

In 11 games this season, Dominguez is hitting .211 (8-for-38) with two home runs and five RBI.

Dominguez Recently Returned from IL

After missing more than a month with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Dominguez returned to the lineup in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Starting his first game in right field as a big leaguer, he homered off Kevin Gausman.

The 23-year-old, once famously dubbed “The Martian” for his freakish abilities, now has 18 homers and 63 RBI in 570 career major league at-bats.

“I think we all forget how young he is because he got to the big leagues a few years ago,” first baseman Paul Goldschimdt said, via the New York Post. “But he’s going to continue to learn, continue to get better. We’re going to need him to contribute if we’re going to win and get to the point where we need to be.”

Yankees’ Outfield Hit Hard by Injuries

Injuries continue to hamper the Yankees. Five players from the team’s Opening Day lineup are now on the injured list, including outfielders Aaron Judge (rib), Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Trent Grisham (hamstring).

Boone shared Tuesday that Grisham will be out a “few weeks” after straining his right hamstring in Friday’s 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Despite all those injuries, New York is 7-3 over its last 10 games and sits atop the AL East at 43-27. The Bronx Bombers lead the majors with 102 homers and rank second in OPS and sixth in runs scored.