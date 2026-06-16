Yankees Deadline Outlook: Brian Cashman Has Obvious Need to Address

The New York Yankees are playing solid baseball right now despite not having Aaron Judge in their lineup. Judge is recovering from a stress fracture in his ribcage. New York leads the American League East by 1 1/2 games over the Tampa Bay Rays and have won seven of their last 10 games.

On the surface, offense might appear to be their biggest need at the trade deadline given that Judge is out. However, that is likely not the only thing they are going to focus on, as there are other needs that must be addressed.

Buster Olney of ESPN listed 12 MLB front office executives that are under the most pressure as the deadline draws closer. At seventh on the list was Brian Cashman, and Olney outlined exactly what he needs to do in order to improve the Yankees’ roster, as well as a potential trade target.

“Assuming that Aaron Judge is effective once he comes back from a stress fracture to his rib, there will be a lot to like about the Yankees, with their strong rotation and deep lineup. But the bullpen will likely undergo a makeover at the trade deadline, with a clear need for a couple of power arms. Maybe Ryan Weathers will go, but Cashman might also have to deal for one of the better relievers available — as well as a right-handed hitter, such as Twins catcher (Ryan) Jeffers.”

Yankees Have Clear Deadline Needs

The biggest need for the Yankees is probably their bullpen, but they have the necessary prospects to swing a big trade for a bullpen arm. They managed to do this last year when they landed David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There will be plenty of relievers available at the deadline, so the Yankees should be in good shape there. The only one that likely does not make sense for them is Aroldis Chapman, and only because of the way things ended between the two parties.

The Yankees will have plenty of other options to pursue as they try to improve their roster for the stretch run of the 2026 season. Now would be a good time for the Yankees to go big again at the deadline, as they have the best record in the American League.

Ryan Jeffers As a Fit

Olney mentioned Ryan Jeffers in passing. The Yankees have Austin Wells behind the plate, but a right-handed hitting catcher would make sense. He doesn’t have near the power of Judge as a right-handed bat, but he has hit .295/.408/.541 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .949 OPS, so he does bring a little bit of thump to a lineup.

And because the Minnesota Twins are likely selling and Jeffers is in the final year of his contract, the move would make perfect sense for both sides. Cashman has clear priorities in front of him as the deadline approaches, and it will be interesting to see how he operates as he looks for ways to give the Yankees a push towards the playoffs again in 2026.