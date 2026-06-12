Yankees Personality Says Anthony Volpe Is ‘Making Me Sick’

The New York Yankees have had a glaring hole at shortstop for some time now. It seemed they thought Anthony Volpe’s reintroduction would solve that problem–it did not.

Volpe’s Woes Continue in The Bronx

This season, Volpe, a 25-year-old infielder, has struggled perilously for the Yankees.

In 67 at-bats, the scuffling shortstop has a slashline of .194/.308/.299. His OPS is at .606, good for an OPS+ of 71.

Volpe’s offense has always functioned like a light switch–on, and off, and back on again. How’s the defense?

The former Gold Glove infielder’s fall from grace up the middle has been the specific calling card for a change. Volpe, as of June 11th, has committed more errors in his MLB career than he’s hit home runs.

In addition to his errant ways in the field, analysts across baseball have seen enough from the once highly touted prospect.

Adam Schein is Calling Off The Volpe Experiment

New York sportscaster Adam Schein has had plenty of good things to talk about with the Knicks making the NBA finals. However, that hasn’t kept him off stride when it comes to voicing his Volpe opinion.

“Anthony Volpe’s presence in the New York Yankees batting order makes me sick,” Schein said. “I can’t look at his face anymore. This is personal. Not an attack on Volpe for me, but on how it’s impacting my life, my sanity, as a fan of the New York Yankees. …

“I wanted this guy given his unconditional release LAST year. I called for him to be benched after the Blue Jays series in late June, early July. Anyone who defends Anthony Volpe is either A: On the Yankee payroll, B: A shill, C: Clueless, or D: All of the above.

“In the month of June, he has ONE HIT! Going into action today (June 10th), ONE HIT!! HE CAN’T HIT! I’ve never seen anything like that on a baseball field. He can’t, at the end of the day, function as a batter. Can’t function on the bases. He can’t function in the field. The excuse-making is out of control. And [Aaron] Boone is right about one thing: it equals negativity. I don’t give a DAMN who plays shortstop for the Yankees! I can’t look at this guy anymore!!!”

Schein’s profuse breakdown of Volpe’s rough season reflects how many fans seem to feel as well.

MLB Reacts to Volpe’s Tough Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Talkin’ Yanks: “Aaron Boone says Anthony Volpe will start tonight and disagrees that Volpe has gotten too much run over Jose Caballero. Boone says Volpe has been “really good” defensively and has been unlucky offensively.”

Wild Card Sports: “Anthony Volpe has not been playing good enough recently, and don’t know how much more runway Aaron Boone can give him…”

Joe Randazzo: “Brian Cashman wouldn’t give a family member the leeway he has given Anthony Volpe. It’s getting sad at this point. Not sure why the Yankees have to keep forcing this.”

New York Post Sports: “Another day, another error by Anthony Volpe. The Yankees’ shortstop sailed this throw up the 1st base line.”

Fuzzy: “Gold Glove level shortstop Jose Caballero collided with Trent Grisham in the outfield. All because .185-BA/.570-OPS Anthony Volpe took a picture with Derek Jeter 20 years ago. Kind of a joke at this point tbh.”