NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: The World Cup game between Argentina at Cabo Verde is shown on the scoreboard during a rain delay of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.
Yankees-Pirates Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: Rain falls at Yankee Stadium delaying the start of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The forecast in the Bronx just looked too bad for a game to be played today. There will be a doubleheader tomorrow. The first game tomorrow is slated begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and Game 2 is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. EDT.
This marks the second game at Yankee Stadium that has been postponed in the past five days, as Saturday’s scheduled matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers was moved to Sunday due to inclement weather.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Why is the Yankees-Pirates Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?