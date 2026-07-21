Why is the Yankees-Pirates Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Yankees-Pirates Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?

The forecast in the Bronx just looked too bad for a game to be played today. There will be a doubleheader tomorrow. The first game tomorrow is slated begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and Game 2 is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Via the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X: “Yankees are postponed tonight. Two games tomorrow, 1 pm and 7.”

This marks the second game at Yankee Stadium that has been postponed in the past five days, as Saturday’s scheduled matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers was moved to Sunday due to inclement weather.