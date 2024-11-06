Yankees Predicted to Sign 2000-Game Veteran to Replace Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees have a need at first base after letting Anthony Rizzo become a free agent.

New York declined the team option on Rizzo’s contract, making him a free agent. With a need at first base, MLB analyst Tony Paul of the DetroitNews revealed his MLB offseason predictions and he has the Yankees signing Carlos Santana to replace Rizzo.

“He’ll be 39 in early April and isn’t quite the power threat from his heyday. He was a bargain for the Twins in 2024 and could be for another team in 2025, especially off his first Gold Glove. Prediction: Yankees, two years, $28 million,” Paul wrote in his article.

Santana would add some much-needed defensive help to the Yankees infield, while also adding some power to the middle of the lineup. Even though Santana is 39, his power is still there, and he has a massive improvement on defense, which shouldn’t scare teams away from him.

Currently, the Yankees have Ben Rice in the system who could challenge Santana for the starting first baseman job. Rice played in 50 games last season hitting .171 with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs. He also could benefit from learning from Santana for a season or two before taking over as the full-time first baseman in 2026 or 2027.

Last season with the Minnesota Twins, Santana hit .238 with 23 home runs and 71 RBIs. In his MLB career, Santana has played in 2080 games hitting .242 with 324 home runs and 1082 RBIs.

Yankees Have Checked in on Another First Baseman

New York will likely sign a first baseman this offseason after letting Rizzo go.

On November 5, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed the team had checked in on Pete Alonso.

“Yeah, sure he did,” Cashman said. “There are a lot of high-quality players in this marketplace, and certainly Pete did an amazing job with the Mets. So, I had a brief conversation with Scott about a lot of his, he has a lot of free agents, which is normal, and Pete’s one of them, so yes.”

Alonso is the top first baseman available in free agency and would add some power to New York’s lineup.

With the New York Mets last season, Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. His career high is 53 home runs in 2019 and 131 RBIs in 2022.

Santana Gives Update on Playing Future

Despite being 39 in April and having been in the MLB since the 2010 season, Santana says he wants to play for a couple more seasons.

The first baseman is a one-time All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger winner. He’s also played in 30 playoff games hitting .205 with 5 home runs and 13 RBIs.