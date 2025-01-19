Yankees Predicted to Get $35 Million Torres Replacement, Trade Elite Prospects

There have been some long, drawn-out storylines this MLB offseason, but none seems longer and further from a resolution than the saga of the New York Yankees and their second base position. Since they cut ties with two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres, declining even to extend him the $21.05 million qualifying offer that might have helped keep him in the Bronx at least one more season, the Yankees have been operating as if they never had a plan for replacing their longtime middle-infield fixture.

As Torres went on to sign a $15 million, one-year free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees have been linked in trade or free agent signing rumors to Alex Bregman, the San Diego Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim, former Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux and several others.

But so far, second base at Yankee Stadium still has a “Help Wanted” sign hanging in the proverbial window.

New Trade Prediction Looks to Chicago’s North Side

The latest prediction of what the Yankees could do to fill the role comes from Empire Sports Media founder Alexander Wilson, who believes the Yankees have their sights set on Nico Hoerner, a 2023 Gold Glover and six-year veteran who is currently entering the second year of a three-year, $35 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

“With two years of control remaining and an $11.67 million salary, Hoerner represents a high-value, win-now asset,” Wilson wrote in a Saturday column outlining the trade prediction. “Hoerner’s ability to impact the game with his glove, legs, and bat would give the Yankees a reliable presence at the top or bottom of the lineup. His contact-heavy approach and speed could play well at the leadoff spot.”

As Wilson points out, Hoerner’s offensive statistics are not eye-grabbing. He has been a full-time player — appearing in at least 135 games — for the last three seasons, and his OPS has declined each year, standing at .708 on 2024 after he posted numbers of .736 and .729 in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Defensively, Hoerner won a Gold Glove for the North Siders in 2023, but a look at his advanced statistics paints a somewhat more favorable picture of his production. According to Fangraphs, his wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus), a measure of overall offensive value that takes into account ballpark factors and other influences, registered at 103 in 2024. League average is set at 100. Hoerner’s wRC+ is projected by Fangraphs to actually increase, albeit by a tick, to 106 in 2025.

A comparison with Torres shows that over his career Hoerner has brought more value. On a per-162-game basis, Hoerner’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR) number is 4.5, compared to 2.9 for Torres.

The Price: 2 Elite Prospects Plus a Surprising Journeyman

In this trade prediction, however, the Yankees give up two of their elite 25 prospects. Carlos Lagrange is a 21-year-old right-handed fireballer who came as a steal for the Yankees. They signed him out of the Dominican Republic for a mere $10,000 bonus three years ago, and according to an MLB.com scouting report, “Lagrange was firing upper-90s fastballs in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League just four months later. He continued to overpower hitters after coming to the United States last summer, leading the Rookie-level Florida Complex League with 63 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.”

The lanky, 6’7″, 195-pound pitcher is rated 21st overall in the Yankees system.

The Yankees would also include their No. 5 prospect Will Warren, another righty hurler. The 26-year-old already has six games at the big league level. For 2025, Baseball Reference projects him to post a 5.05 ERA in 66 innings in MLB.

Finally, in addition to the two prospects, Alexander says the Yankees would throw in a journeyman pitcher, Jake Cousins, who the club picked up from the White Sox for cash at the start of last season. Cousins went on to be a pleasant surprise, fanning 53 in 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, all in relief for the Yankees.