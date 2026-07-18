Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Anthony Volpe Before Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees have been patient with Anthony Volpe as he works through struggles at shortstop and deficiencies at the plate, but one MLB insider suggests his time in the Bronx could be coming to an end.

The Yankees are expected to take an active approach to the upcoming trade deadline, looking to fill some gaps in their lineup. But SI.com’s Devon Platana also believes the team will look to shed some underperforming players, with Volpe at the top of the list.

Anthony Volpe’s Struggles Could Lead to Early Exit

Platana identified four players that the Yankees could trade before the August deadline, noting that Volpe’s struggles could make him a strong candidate.

“The former first-rounder has been frustrating to watch ever since he made his season debut in mid-May, slashing .246/.342/.326 with one home run and 13 RBIs in 45 games,” Platana wrote. “His 12.7% walk rate is the only positive aspect of his offensive performance, as he boasts pitiful 33.7% hard-hit and 4.0% barrel rates, per Baseball Savant.”

While he has certainly struggled, Volpe’s age and defensive abilities could still hold value to other teams, Platana suggested.

“Still, Volpe’s above-average defensive play gives him decent trade value, as does his age (25) and remaining team control (two arbitration years),” Platana wrote. “Another team might look at those facts and be willing to take the New York native on as a rehabilitation project. If that’s the case, the Yankees shouldn’t say no, regardless of what the return looks like, since Volpe’s bat isn’t helping and his value might drop in the offseason.”

Platana noted that the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, or Cincinnati Reds could all show interest in Volpe if the Yankees choose to put him on the trade block.

Platana also suggested that third baseman Ryan McMahon could hit the trade block, as both he and Volpe have struggled in the field and the team is looking to shore up its lineup for a playoff run.

Alex Rodriguez Suggests Anthony Volpe Replacement

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who remains heavily involved in the game as an analyst for Fox Sports, revealed the two players he wants New York to target during an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio.

Rodriguez’s Ideal Trade Targets for Yankees

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez already identified a potential replacement for Volpe, urging the Yankees to target Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Peña as well as San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller.

“I would go get Mason [Miller] and [Jeremy] Peña,” Rodriguez said. “You know why? Because a shortstop… look what Derek Jeter did here. You watched him here for 20 years, he was your leader, he was your Jalen Brunson. Everything starts with that leader up the middle, but you need that guy to be rock solid.”

Rodriguez added that Peña has the right kind of experience for a team looking to break its World Series drought.

“You know when the Knicks fans look at Brunson, everyone feels good, right? When everyone looked at Derek Jeter, there’s good feelings,” Rodriguez said. “Mariano Rivera, good feelings… I think it’s really important to bring championship DNA back in the building.”