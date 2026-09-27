Yankees’ Provide Big Update On Left Hander Ryan Weathers Ahead Of Wild Card Series

The Yankees provided a key update on the status of left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers as he recovers from a strained left flexor muscle that he sustained in an outing on Saturday, August 22nd against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Yankees beat writer/reporter for MLB.com Bryan Hoch posted in a tweet late this morning that Yankees manager Aaron Boone told him, “Weathers looks fully healthy and is very much in play for the AL Wild Card series,” stated Boone and reported by Hoch. Hoch goes on to report that Boone also mentioned how Weathers “reached up to 96 mph yesterday in live BP,” tweeted Hoch.

Weathers Has Been Big Contributor To Yankees Pitching Staff

Ryan Weathers has been a big piece of the Yankees pitching staff this year out of the rotation, posting a 5-8 record with a 3.60 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 137.1 innings pitched. In his seven previous outings before Weathers sustained this injury, he pitched to a 2.27 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings and a 1.18 WHIP. Weathers was really finding his groove in the second half of the season before going down with the left forearm flexor muscle strain.

It’s important to note that in Weathers first season with the Yankees in 2026, he’s pitched a career high in innings (137.1), which surpasses his previous season high of 94.2 innings back during his rookie season in 2021 with the San Diego Padres. It’s currently assumed the Yankees will strictly be using Weathers out of the bullpen, and that the Yankees and Weathers believe he’s in fact ready to go for the Wild Card or a potential ALDS if the Yankees advance.

Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News Sports tweeted this morning reporting that, “Weathers feels he can physically pitch in the Wild Card series out of the bullpen, but no word yet as to whether he’ll be on the roster,” stated Phillips. The Yankees were originally hopeful during Weathers’ recovery process that he could make one start in the regular season before the playoffs, but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition in terms of the timeline.

Weathers Could Be Big Boost To Yankees Bullpen In October

Weathers could be a big boost to a Yankees bullpen that could use reinforcements, especially with left-hander Tim Hill having a bad season, posting a 4.60 ERA in 58.2 innings and allowing a hard-hit rate of 43.4%, which ranks in the bottom 12th percentile for relievers, per Baseball Savant. Weathers is a left-hander with more swing-and-miss and value in his pitching arsenal as a southpaw, and with the Yankees’ hope, is a fresh arm out of the bullpen who can remain healthy from this latest setback health wise.

The Yankees knew they were acquiring a talented arm this year when they traded for Weathers from the Miami Marlins last offseason, but one question has followed his career: health. Having only exceeded 100 innings once in his career (2026) and shifting between starter and bullpen roles in Miami and San Diego, his role with the Yankees originally seemed unclear heading into the 2026 season, until he proved himself as a fixture in the back end of the rotation.

But the Yankees are playing the long game here, with their eyes set on October and a plan in place for Weathers to pitch out of the bullpen, possibly; they hope it means they’ll finally be the last team standing once and for all.