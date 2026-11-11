Yankees’ Provide Big Update On Outlook Of Luis Garcia Jr

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke today at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, and shared interesting comments on Luis Garcia Jr.’s current status as he fits into the 2027 Yankees roster.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweeted that Cashman said, “He told Luis Garcia Jr’s agent that he views Garcia as a first and second baseman (not third) as the roster stands now,” Sherman tweeted. Luis Garcia Jr. was traded from the Washington Nationals to the New York Yankees at the 2026 MLB trade deadline, where he was the primary first baseman down the stretch; in 37 of the 43 games he appeared in for the Yankees in 2026, he started at first base.

Garcia’s 2026 Campaign Between Washington and New York

Garcia (age 26) hit .277 in 147 games this season between the Nationals and Yankees, with 30 home runs, 92 RBI’s, and an .830 OPS. In 43 of those games since being traded to New York, Garcia posted a .264 batting average with 7 home runs, 16 RBI’s, and a .736 OPS in 169 at-bats.

Garcia Jr. had a strong defensive season, especially down the stretch, as the Yankees’ regular first baseman. He posted a 3 OAA (outs above average) at first base, placing him in the 85th percentile among major league first basemen, according to Baseball Savant. However, intense debate has centered on Garcia possibly playing second base in 2027 because Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a free agent this winter, and reports suggest that he’s unlikely to return to the Yankees.

Garcia Jr. previously played second base with the Nationals, where he had his share of struggles but also showed some signs of improvement before the Nationals moved him to first base. Whether the Yankees feel Garcia can be an everyday second baseman defensively remains to be seen.

Yankees Have Interesting Infield Dilemma

There’s a bit of an infield logjam. With Goldschmidt a free agent and things a little less complicated, the first base and DH dilemma still exists with Ben Rice and Luis Garcia Jr., two excellent power hitters. You want them in the same lineup, but there is only one DH spot, with Stanton expected to return, and Aaron Judge, who is the everyday RF when healthy but also coming off his rib injury and getting older, with next year being Judge’s age 35 season and his tenth full season in New York after being a late call-up in 2016.

The Yankees also have infielders Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe rumored to be in the second-base conversation for 2027. How things shake up at this position, and at third base with Ryan McMahon, will be something to watch in the months and weeks ahead before the December 1st CBA expiration date between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.