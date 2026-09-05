Yankees’ Provide Critical Update On Ryan Weathers

Yankees left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Weathers is reportedly “expected to begin his throwing program this weekend,” according to Yankees Manager Aaron Boone and reported by Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Weathers, who’s 26 years old, has posted an impressive first season in pinstripes with the Yankees after being traded there over the offseason from the Miami Marlins. In 25 games, Weathers has posted a 5-8 record with a 3.60 ERA and 143 strikeouts over 137.1 innings. Weathers was placed on the 15-day injured list back on August 23rd due to a left forearm flexor strain, which had him removed in the middle of a start on Saturday, August 22nd, versus the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in the top of the 4th.

Weathers Having Strong First Season In New York

Weathers was especially dominant in his previous seven starts, where he posted a 2.27 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched and a 1.18 WHIP. Weathers has never thrown more than 100 innings in a big league season until this year with the Yankees, in which he’s so far at 137.1 innings, which surpasses his previous career high of 94.1 innings back in 2021 as a rookie with the San Diego Padres. There’s no denying the clear arm talent with Weathers; the problem has been staying healthy over the course of a full big-league season. Weathers injury history is real.

Weathers suffered from lat and forearm injuries last year. He then had finger, ankle, and arm-related injuries spanning from 2021-24.

This has led to Weathers bouncing between starting pitcher and reliever in the majors. But this has arguably been Weathers best season up to date, performance-wise and health-wise. The Yankees needed Weathers to step up in the rotation due to injuries to Max Fried and the recovery of Gerrit Cole from Tommy John Surgery, and Weathers stepped up as the middle rotation arm in such capacity.

Yankees Have Important Decision To Make With Weathers

However, factoring in long-term health down the stretch and for an inevitable October playoff push at this point, it’s up for questioning whether the Yankees decide to transition Weathers into a high-leverage bullpen role at some point or not as we get closer to the postseason. With just 20 games remaining and the Yankees three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays from first place in the AL East, the playoff format conversation becomes even more of an interesting topic. It’s also left in question how long it will take Weathers to ramp up before an eventual return.

Weathers has been efficient with inducing ground balls this year as well, with a 49.5 ground ball percentage, placing him in the 83rd percentile, according to Baseball Savant. The Yankees have several questions to answer regarding their pitching down the stretch and in the postseason, with Clarke Schmidt rehabbing in Triple-A and transitioning to a bullpen role, along with the return of Luis Gil to the Yankees bullpen, who originally came up as a starter in 2024.

These conversations will certainly be interesting and possibly rather difficult for Yankees brass as we approach the final stretch of the 2026 regular season in September, with October looming. Whether the Yankees continue to use Weathers out of the rotation or transitioning him into a bullpen role for October is something to keep an eye on within the next several upcoming weeks.