Yankees Provide Update on Jazz Chisholm as He Begins Rehab Assignment

The red-hot New York Yankees are getting close to filling a huge hole and having an even more loaded offense.

New York infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr is slated to start his rehab assignment Thursday in Double-A Somerset, where Chisholm will play third base as he makes his way back from an oblique injury.

The Yankees, who have the largest division lead in the majors (7 games), are 35-20 and mere percentage points behind both the NL-leading Philadelphia Phillies (35-19) and MLB-best Detroit Tigers (37-20) for the best record in baseball.

New York leads the American League in runs scored (305) and have the most home runs in the majors (88).

What Position Will Jazz Chisholm Jr Play When He Comes Off The IL?

Chisholm injured his oblique on a swing in the first inning of the Yankees’ 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 29.

He had been New York’s starting second baseman for each of his first 30 games, and that is his natural position. Still, Chisholm learned third base to play for the Yankees after they acquired him from the Miami Marlins last year, and he played the hot corner well in his 46-game regular-season stint and 14 games there in the playoffs in 2024.

D.J. LeMahieu is back from injury, and previous third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera likely out for the year with an ankle injury sustained in Seattle. Plus, New York has gotten almost no offensive production from replacement third basemen, Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, meaning Chisholm going to third again makes a lot of sense.

“I want him to work over there this week and in his games over there, keep that flexibility,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post, “then we’ll make a decision one way or the other [after he comes back].”

LeMahieu has also played third base in his career — his 287 games at the hot corner are the second-most of any position, behind second base. So although Chisholm is working to come back at third base, LeMahieu could end up getting reps there too.

“There’s so many more things that go into it,” Boone said. “In the end, I’m still not exactly sure how I want to go. It could be an evolving situation.”

Boone also credited Chisholm’s attitude, flexibility and commitment to winning.

“He’s been awesome,” Boone said. “He came in last week and was like, ‘Where do you want me this week?’ He just wants to win. He wants a ring. That’s his focus.”

When Is Giancarlo Stanton Coming Back For The Yankees?

Chisholm is nearing a return, but he isn’t the only offensive weapon nearing a return.

Giancarlo Stanton is on the Yankees’ road trip in California and is nearing a rehab assignment as he tries to get back in New York’s lineup after missing the first two months with tendinitis in both of his elbows.

“He’s kind of completed his base running now,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “He’s been hitting for a long time with that tremendous BP machine we have. So he’s been getting live at-bats. He’s scheduled for live BP for the next two weeks, and I think he’s getting really close to doing a rehab assignment thereafter.”

Stanton’s return to the lineup could also alleviate some of New York’s logjam, since some have predicted LeMahieu will be released as the roster move for Stanton.