Yankees Rally With Jazz Go Ahead Home Run To Secure Victory

Tonight’s Yankees game versus the Toronto Blue Jays was filled with so many highs and lows. Between Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers having a good start but shakier than usual outing, to the Yankees lineup getting big contributions from Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe, to closer David Bednar nearly blowing another game for a second straight night, it is Jazz Chisholm Jr, who was the Yankees hero and deciding factor in tonight’s win.

The Yankees’ second baseman hit a go-ahead two-run home run down the left field line that, funny enough, hit the left field foul pole. It was a hanging 87 mph slider from Toronto right-hander Yariel Rodriguez. Jazz knew right away he hit it well, and with a reported 101.9 mph exit velocity off the bat, the only thing remaining in question was whether it would stay fair, and luckily for the Yankees, it did. The Yankees were originally trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in the 7th inning.

Yankees Had Major Rally In The 7th Inning

The Yankees rallied with a 4-run seventh inning, thanks to a Cody Bellinger two-run home run to right center field to tie the game, and then Jazz shortly later that same inning, a two-run home run himself to give the Yankees a 7-5 lead. Jazz was struggling on the season coming into this game with a .600 OPS and just 4 home runs, but has been heating up of late, hitting for a .417 batting average with 4 RBI’s in his last seven games.

When asked on his gameday attire during tonight’s game, Jazz said; “Always gonna be Giancarlo’s pants and Jose Caballero’s bat”, stated Chisholm in the postgame. What Jazz is referring to is the recent stretch of games he’s been using Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton’s gameday jersey pants, and infielder Jose Caballero’s bat. Both Stanton and Caballero are on the injured list currently.

Jazz Looking To Heat Up After Early Season Struggles

Jazz, who’s in his walk year and will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, is looking to find the old swing that led him to posting a 30-30 season in 2025 with the Yankees. The best thing for both sides is for Jazz Chisholm to be the kind of impactful player he was in 2025.

The Yankees’ lineup collectively has been struggling of late, and after losing two out of three against the New York Mets at Citi Field this past weekend, they are looking to change the tide after finishing 2-7 in their previous nine games, all on the road, in which they’ve lost three straight series.

Toronto had the Yankees’ number last year, going 8-5 against them in 2025, according to StatMuse. The Blue Jays would go on to win the American League Division and knock the Yankees out of the ALDS, eventually advancing to the World Series. Every game matters, and after losing the AL East Division to Toronto in a tiebreaker last year, the Yankees would like to rewrite the narrative in 2026.

With the Rays currently in first place and an injury-riddled Blue Jays team in third place, five games below .500 with a 21-26 record, there is some distance in the AL East, and its counterparts. The Yankees, after tonight, remain three games out of first place of Tampa. Still, if the Yankees want to get back into the division race, they will have to win a lot of these upcoming matchups against Toronto and then Tampa Bay, which is the next team they’ll face on this homestand after Thursday.

One thing is for certain, though. This was a game the Yankees desperately needed to win, and one they hope gets them back on the right track, changing their success against the Blue Jays in 2026.