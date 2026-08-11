Yankees’ Reach $2.6 Billion Dollar Deal With Apollo Sports Capital

The New York Yankees and its holding company (Yankees Global Enterprises) YGE publicly announced a $2.6 billion deal with Apollo Sports Capital.

Apollo Sports Capital made the deal official on its website, stating that it is a “mix of credit and equity, with proceeds benefiting the Yankees franchise and refinancing existing debt.”

It’s important to reiterate that with this deal, Hal Steinbrenner and the Steinbrenner family will still have full control over the franchise. As it pertains to this specific deal, Steinbrenner stated in a press release quote the following: “We are continually seeking ways to strengthen our positioning, and this partnership allows us to explore pursuing strategic opportunities,” says Steinbrenner, as reported by Dan Barbarisi of The Athletic.

Yankees And Apollo New Partnership/Background

Barbarisi of The Athletic reports that Apollo is referring to this as an “equity investment” and that, as it pertains to “debt refinancing,”pertaining to the Yankees Global Enterprise, which is the Yankees parent company. The Yankees current assets and investments include, “YES Network, AC Milan, New York City FC, and Legends Hospitality,” stated Barbarisi. Barbarisi also noted that the Yankees do have “some debt” as it relates to the “refinancing of the new Yankee Stadium in 2016,” stated Barbarisi. The Athletic further adds that the Yankees “refinanced 1 billion of this in 2016,” although how much debt this calculates up to in 2026 remains uncertain, stated Barbarisi.

How this dictates the future of the franchise in New York remains rather unclear at the moment. While we don’t have an accurate picture of the Yankees’ finances, we do know that this deal is going towards some of the Yankees’ finances, specifically debt allocation. The exact amount of debt we don’t know since the Yankees’ full financials aren’t viewable by the public.

Apollo Sports Capital CEO Al Tylis commented on the deal, stating, “It is a privilege for Apollo Sports Capital to partner with the Yankees, and we are grateful to the Steinbrenner family for their trust.” Apollo states on their company website that they were “founded in 2025” and that their main mission is providing capital solutions across the global sports and live events ecosystem,” per its company website.

Yankees Hold Several Investments In Various Properties

The agreed partnership is with Yankees Global Enterprises (YGE), which is classified as the New York Yankees parent company and holds stake/investments in AC Milan, New York City FC, Legends Hospitality, and YES Network. The YES Network is the broadcasting organization that exclusively broadcasts Yankees games when a national broadcast or streaming service is not doing it.

The current remaining financials of the deal in terms of the partnership agreement are not known at this time, but this will definitely be something of interest to follow as it relates to the Yankees organization, its properties, and Apollo Sports Capital under Apollo Global Management for the foreseeable future and the years to come, not just in 2026 but beyond. This deal was negotiated and dated back to July, and an agreement was announced in the early morning hours this Tuesday, August 11th.