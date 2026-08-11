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Recent Player In New York Yankees Organization Cut By Current MLB Team

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Jonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They won Sunday’s finale by a score of 2-1, but still dropped two out of three games in the series.

The Yankees will resume action on Tuesday night when they remain at home to host the Seattle Mariners.

Recent Yankees Player Cut By A’s

GettyJonathan Ornelas #11 bunts for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on August 01, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Also on Monday, news came out that Jonathan Ornelas was designated for assignment by the Athletics.

He had been batting .167 with two hits in six games.

@AthleticsPR wrote: “The Athletics have reinstated infielder Zack Gelof from the 10-day injured list and designated infielder Jonathan Ornelas for assignment.”

Ornelas had spent the first part of the 2026 season playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released SS Jonathan Ornelas.”

Looking At Ornelas

GettyJonathan Ornelas #64 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ornelas was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons in the MLB with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves (and Athletics).

The 26-year-old is batting .200 with 13 hits, three RBIs and four runs in 38 career games.

GettyJonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Ornelas before the end of the 2026 season.

If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could also return to the Athletics (in Triple-A).

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Atlanta Braves with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games at home).

Athletics Right Now

GettyJonathan Ornelas #11 of the Athletics fields a ground ball during the eighth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 6, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As for the Athletics, they are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 47-71 record in 118 games.

They will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Player In New York Yankees Organization Cut By Current MLB Team

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