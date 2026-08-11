Recent Player In New York Yankees Organization Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They won Sunday’s finale by a score of 2-1, but still dropped two out of three games in the series.

The Yankees will resume action on Tuesday night when they remain at home to host the Seattle Mariners.

Recent Yankees Player Cut By A’s

Also on Monday, news came out that Jonathan Ornelas was designated for assignment by the Athletics.

He had been batting .167 with two hits in six games.

@AthleticsPR wrote: “The Athletics have reinstated infielder Zack Gelof from the 10-day injured list and designated infielder Jonathan Ornelas for assignment.”

Ornelas had spent the first part of the 2026 season playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders released SS Jonathan Ornelas.”

Looking At Ornelas

Ornelas was picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons in the MLB with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves (and Athletics).

The 26-year-old is batting .200 with 13 hits, three RBIs and four runs in 38 career games.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up Ornelas before the end of the 2026 season.

If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could also return to the Athletics (in Triple-A).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games at home).

Athletics Right Now

As for the Athletics, they are the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 47-71 record in 118 games.

They will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.