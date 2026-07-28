Yankees-Red Sox Named Landing Spots For Breakout Catcher Amid Trade Rumors

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox has survived decades, with it going as strong as ever right now.

Anytime the two teams take the field against one another, fireworks tend to happen. The two sides are ingrained to not like each other, even as players come and go from the organizations.

And with the MLB trade deadline now less than a week away, it seems that the two sides will be competing once again. Both teams need help at the catcher spot, and with the market so thin at the position, the rivalry could renew off the field.

New York Yankees Yankees-Boston Red Sox Going After Same Catcher at Trade Deadline

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees and Red Sox are among a group of teams looking to upgrade the catcher spot. Feinsand mentioned 27-year-old Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins as a name to watch around the league.

“The catching market has six suitors (NYY, BOS, TB, CHW, TEX, LAD), but the options aren’t overwhelming. One name to watch: Liam Hicks of the Marlins. Sources say Miami is open to trading Hicks, who has played more at 1B/DH than C thanks to the presence of Joe Mack,” wrote Feinsand.

Hicks is in the middle of a breakout season for the Marlins after making his MLB debut last year. Overall, Hicks has hit .279 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .796.

Last season, Hicks had six home runs and 45 RBIs over 119 games with Miami. So if he stays healthy, Hicks could be on pace to fully become a household name around the league.

Due to his ability to play first base, Hicks could offer interested teams more position flexibility when managers build out rosters. Both the Yankees and Red Sox could use someone like this, and there seems to be a potential bidding war coming for his services if moved.

Hicks has yet to hit arbitration, with him not hitting free agency until 2031. This could raise the asking price for the catcher, with Miami wanting a high return.

Do New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox Need Liam Hicks More?

Between the Yankees and Red Sox, both teams could use the services of Hicks. But one could argue that the Yankees need someone like Hicks more.

New York’s catching situation is pretty bleak, with Austin Wells and Ali Sánchez taking the reins. Wells has struggled at the plate all year, with the lefty hitter holding a batting average of .165.

The Yankees have been linked to a few names on the trade market to improve the catching situation, and if this team wants to compete for a title, something has to be done. Adding Hicks could serve New York well, giving them a potential breakout star.

As for the Red Sox, they have Connor Wong and Carlos Narváez, but could use an upgrade. Boston has turned its season around completely, and now the front office is looking to keep things rolling with the opportunity the trade deadline presents.

But given the desperation that the Yankees are under, they may be more inclined to part with prospects to add at the catcher spot. However, Boston could play spoiler in a deal like this, adding more fuel to the already explosive rivalry.