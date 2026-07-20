Yankees’ Expected To Sign Big Venezuela Catching Prospect Sebastian Perez

The New York Yankees are reportedly “set to sign Sebastian Perez for a $1.7 million signing bonus in the 2027 international drafting class,” states MLB International Reporter Wilber Sanchez, but Francys Romero was the first to report this news back in February. It was also mentioned by Sanchez in February that Perez originally had a deal in place with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that the deal fell through, also adding that some scouts believe “he’s one of the best catchers in his draft class” and has lots of power and speed that could translate well to the big leagues one day, reported Sanchez.

Romero Was First To Report Expected Deal

MLB International Reporter Francys Romero was the first to report that the Yankees were the “expected team to sign Perez” to this deal, with Perez being a catcher out of Venezuela. Romero further added that at this time, back in February, the signing period doesn’t open until January 15th, 2027, and that this is considered to be “the first major agreement since the Yankees found a new international director of scouting”, stated Romero. Romero also added how Perez’s “original deal with the Pirates was for $1.3 million, but Perez’s representatives went back out on the market for a larger bonus deal”, reported Romero.

Romero has also described Perez’s scouting report as similar to Sanchez’s report today, noting that he hits for a lot of power (high exit velocity) and is an “excellent” defender behind the plate. Reporter Wilber Sanchez recently interviewed Perez to gather his thoughts. When discussing what it means to join the Yankees organization, Perez stated, “I feel good, I’m so excited to belong to the Yankees.” Perez even went on to add how he loved this organization growing up, and his goal is to make the Major Leagues within the next couple of years, Perez said.

The Yankees have changed their approach to international scouting and signing in recent months. The Yankees organization had “parted ways” with former director of scouting Danny Rowland, who had been the Yankees’ head director of international scouting for 15 seasons. Rowland signed international players such as Jasson Dominguez, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, and Roderick Arias, but there wasn’t a good track record of success in this department.

Yankees Changing Approach To International Scouting

The Yankees felt it was best to go in a different direction, leading them to promote Mario Garza as the new director of international scouting this past offseason, a move that was officially announced on June 28th via a report from Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Garza has been with the Yankees for up to 16 years and has reportedly worked in a variety of player development and coaching positions with the Yankees in their farm system, reported Hoch. The Yankees have taken a liking to Garza and his strategy as it relates to evaluating talent, as Hoch also reported Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, when speaking about Garza, stated: “He knows our systems. He already knows all the personnel we want”, Cashman told Hoch.

The Yankees International Scouting Department has gotten to work recently. Not just with this reported deal expected in January, but also with the recent signing of Taiwanese pitcher Chien Fan Lai, who is fresh out of high school, has already reported to the Yankees Dominican Summer League Academy, and is currently in a throwing program. The Yankees’ overhaul in their international scouting department is a change they hope pays dividends 10-15 years down the line as new talent enters the Bronx in the foreseeable future.