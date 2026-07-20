New York Yankees Receive New Trade Report on Top Candidate Mason Miller

MLB trade rumors are plentiful across the sport right now, as the trade deadline is officially two weeks away (Aug, 3). For the New York Yankees, they figure to be very active, per usual, and relief help is at the forefront of Brian Cashman’s mind.

Mason Miller is a trade candidate who has carried a lot of speculation, and the Yankees immediately emerged as a top suitor.

On Monday, a new report surfaced from MLB insider Jon Heyman, which indicated the interest the Yankees would have in Miller if the San Diego Padres put him on the trading block.

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Yankees ‘In’ On Mason Miller if Padres Decide to Trade Him

If the San Diego Padres decide to think about trading Mason Miller, Jon Heyman of the New York Post is indicating that the Yankees would be in on the All-Star closer.

It’s not a surprise that the Yankees are reportedly in on Mason Miller, as who wouldn’t want to trade for the dominant closer? However, other relief-needy teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays may also be bidding for Miller, which would mean the Yankees’ offer needs to blow away Padres’ POBO AJ Preller.

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Mason Miller This Season

Mason Miller has been one of the best closers in MLB since becoming one in 2024.

Named to his 2nd MLB All-Star team this season, the Padres may not want to trade away Miller, as they just landed him last season around this time. However, the Yankees do have prospect capital to really revamp San Diego’s farm system, which is very bad right now.

As for Mason Miller this season, he carries an ERA of 0.89 with 25 saves (leads NL) and 75 strikeouts over 40+ innings.

I mean, those stats are even dumbfounding to type out. For the Yankees, bullpen support remains their top need, and Mason Miller would perhaps be the biggest splash of the trade deadline for any team.

New York currently sits in second place in the AL East, 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

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