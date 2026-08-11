Yankees’ Scranton Triple A Affiliate Will Have New Name In 2027

The Yankees Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, announced this morning that next season will be their last as the Railriders, per a team announcement on social media. The Railriders stated that a new name will arrive with the team at the beginning of the 2027 season, and that there are just three more team homestands with the current Railriders name.

The team stated in a social media post on X that the “name and look will evolve” but that the “memorable experience from PNC Field to the Bronx will remain unchanged,” as stated in a dedicated post to the news. Scranton Wilkes Barre’s General Manager and President Shawn Reilly commented on the announcement, stating, “As we look toward the future of baseball in NEPA, we saw an opportunity to create something that is deeply rooted in this region while honoring the incredible tradition of baseball that has defined this franchise for decades. We’re excited to share what’s next with our fans,” stated Reilly. The Yankees Triple-A affiliate has had the RailRiders name since 2013, when previously they were called the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees from 2017 to 2012.

Yankees Triple A Origin/Naming History

Before 2007, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate was known as the Columbus Clippers, where they played in Columbus, Ohio. But this latest news on “rebranding” for the Yankees’ Scranton-Wilkes-Barre name comes as a bit of a surprise, as it wasn’t necessarily expected from media outlets; nobody was talking about this being a possibility before the announcement was made just a few hours ago. The Railriders, per their 2027 team schedule, will start the season on the road in Worcester versus the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate on Friday, March 26th, but will play their first home games starting Tuesday, April 6th against Lehigh Valley, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Railriders’ current schedule has three six-game homestands left, with the final regular season game on Sunday, September 20th, at home against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Railriders Having Strong Season So Far In 2026

The Railriders currently have a 24-13 record and are in first place in the International League East Division. They won the Triple-A championship (International League Title) back in 2016. Still, they’ll be looking to make that happen this year in 2026 with an overall very successful season up until this point on the calendar. With it being the last year known officially as the “Railriders”, the organization will be looking to make this as most monumental and impactful as feasibly possible, as well as for the fanbase and the city of Scranton to cherish these last few months as the team being known as the Railriders before a new name/identity takes form in the next chapter of baseball in Scranton, Pennsylvannia for the Yankees Triple A Affiliate in the foreseeable future and years to come.