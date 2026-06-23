Yankees’ Sign First Taiwanese Pitcher Since Chien Ming Wang

The New York Yankees announced today that they have signed 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Taiwan, Chien Fan Lai. This is the Yankees’ first signing of a Taiwan right-handed starting pitcher since Chien Ming Wang back in 2000, and the first amateur player signed out of Taiwan since infielder Fu Lin Kuo in 2009, according to the Yankees Player Development page on Twitter (X).

Lai was reportedly regarded as the “highest rated” pitcher from Taiwan in this year’s international amateur signing class, according to the Yankees Player Development site. Lai, who attended Daxi Senior High School in Taoyuan, Taiwan, is a 6′ foot 180 lbs pitcher who just recently appeared in the U18 World Cup for Taiwan and logged seven innings in relief appearances with 14 strikeouts, according to MLB.com.

Lai’s Pitching Profile Shows Significant Promise

Lai’s pitcher profile consists of a low- to mid-90s fastball that has maxed out at 96 mph and a plus curveball, according to Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media. The Yankees, in a press release this afternoon, stated that Lai will “report to the Yankees Dominican Summer League, but that there will be a formal press conference this Friday at 10 AM in Taipei, Taiwan”, according to the Yankees press release.

Mario Garza, who’s the Yankees Director of International Scouting, stated the following in the press release: “The signing of Chien-Fan represents our renewed commitment to players in Taiwan, and in Asia as a whole”, stated Garza. The Yankees’ new Global Player Acquisitions Supervisor, Matt Slater, characterized the signing by relaying the following: “We are thrilled to welcome Chien-Fan to the New York Yankees organization as we continue to expand our global footprint”, stated Slater.

Yankees Shifting Approach To International Scouting & Development

This is significant news for the Yankees regarding international amateur signings. Not only landing one of the top pitchers in the amateur international class in Taiwan, but just how long it’s been since the Yankees signed and developed a Taiwanese pitcher in their system, again, you’d have to go back to Chien Ming Wang, who had significant success coming up with the Yankees before an injury in June of 2008 derailed his career.

It also highlights a change in management and approach for the Yankees regarding international signings moving forward. The Yankees had parted ways with their previous international scouting director, Donny Rowland, in November of 2025. They hired Garza and Slater to lead the way moving forward in the Yankees’ international scouting and development approach.

Whether this signing ultimately works out for the Yankees in the long run and we see Lai in the big leagues one day remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain: the Yankees are trying to establish a bigger presence in the Taiwan and Asia markets moving forward, and so far, this has been a good start for them.

Lai does not have a very large build for a starting pitcher. Still, there’s a lot the Yankees like from a growth and development standpoint, as it relates to his pitch mix/shape, and his overall effectiveness as one of the best amateur players in Taiwan and Asia. The Yankees will try to maximize Lai’s talents, hoping he can contribute to the Yankees’ pitching staff one day.