Why the Yankees Should Go to a Six-Man Rotation When Carlos Rodon Returns

The New York Yankees are nearing full strength in their starting rotation, with Carlos Rodon set to make his final rehab start at Double-A Somerset on Thursday.

But if the Yankees have learned from their mistakes, they should consider a six-man rotation once Rodon returns to the majors

The Yankees emptied their bullpen tank when Max Fried was built up after returning from an elbow injury. Fried did not make a rehab start on his way back, which strained the Yankees’ bullpen during their stretch of 11 games in 11 days late last month.

Here are three reasons the Yankees should go with a six-man rotation when Rodon returns.

A Six-Man Rotation Would Keep the Yankees’ Bullpen Fresh

The Yankees’ bullpen has been elite, boasting the second-best ERA in baseball (3.11) behind only the Boston Red Sox.

But it’s also been taxed, especially since general manager Brian Cashman was unable to acquire a reliever at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The bullpen was strained when Fried returned without being properly built up. With the Yankees’ offense scuffling amid injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger, the team has been playing a lot of close, low-scoring games.

Rodon won’t be built up when he returns, so he’ll probably work under a five-inning cap. That means an extra rest day between starts should give the rotation more length around Rodon’s outings, rather than taxing both the bullpen and rotation.

The Yankees have about four trustworthy high-leverage arms: David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick. Those four pitchers have combined for a 2.17 ERA this year.

The Yankees have internally decided they won’t use relievers on three straight days, and generally try to avoid using them three times in four days. Keeping as many high-leverage relievers available as possible gives the Yankees better odds of winning, which could help them improve their standing in the American League East.

A Six-Man Rotation Would Help Cam Schlittler

The Yankees’ starters have been as good as their relievers. They have the second-best starters’ ERA in MLB (3.40), behind only the Detroit Tigers, and boast the presumed AL Cy Young winner in Cam Schlittler.

But they also have starters entering uncharted territory innings-wise. Schlittler is approaching his career high for single-season innings (164, set last year), and he still has at least seven more regular-season starts to make, plus as many as seven playoff starts.

That could add up to as many as 100 more innings for the 25-year-old.

The Milwaukee Brewers have already gone to a six-man rotation to support superstar righty Jacob Misiorowski and keep his innings down. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also moving to a six-man rotation with Blake Snell’s return, to keep all of their starters fresh ahead of the postseason too.

The Yankees’ Upcoming Schedule Is Tough

Getting Rodon back is essential, since the Yankees opened a stretch of 22 games in 23 days on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Of those 22 games, 13 are against AL East rivals, including a four-game series against the Red Sox that features a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 29.

The Yankees are chasing the TTampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East, but they’re also trying to hold off the Red Sox and the rest of the division to secure a playoff spot.

The Yankees are in good shape, eight games up with about six weeks left, but they also want to keep their pitching as fresh as possible entering the postseason.