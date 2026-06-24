Yankees Insider Pushes Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade Despite Massive Price Tag

The New York Yankees have been linked to numerous frontline pitchers ahead of the trade deadline, but one prominent insider believes Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is the top target worth pursuing, even if the acquisition cost would be enormous.

Any deal for Skubal would require New York to part with some of its most valuable young talent, but the insider argues the Yankees’ championship window may justify paying a steep price for one of baseball’s best pitchers.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic framed a potential Skubal acquisition as both uncomfortable and compelling in a June 24 analysis. Uncomfortable because New York already projects one of baseball’s deepest rotations, and compelling because of what the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner could add in October.

Skubal, 29, led all starters in fWAR across 2024 and 2025, with his ERA, strikeout rate, walk rate, home run rate and FIP all ranking in baseball’s top five. He returned from a NanoNeedle elbow procedure this month, allowing five runs in 10 innings over two starts, but his Stuff+ metrics haven’t moved. He faces New York on Wednesday.

“The Yankees haven’t paraded down the Canyon of Heroes in 16 years. That is an eternity for this franchise,” wrote Kirschner on Wednesday. “If Detroit makes Skubal available, the Yankees shouldn’t hesitate just because they have enough pitching. They should pursue him because there may not be another player on the market who could dramatically swing their World Series hopes.”

New York Yankees’ Case for Tarik Skubal Trade

Kirschner’s central argument isn’t about filling a hole; it’s about winning the Yankees’ 28th World Series. The Yankees were forced to start Luis Gil in Game 1 of last year’s ALDS against Toronto, and both Max Fried and Carlos Rodón were roughed up in Games 2 and 3. Skubal almost guarantees a win, leaving the Yankees with less ground to make up in a short series.

Gerrit Cole and Rodón both missed time with elbow issues in 2026. Max Fried is managing a bone bruise. With Skubal aboard, New York could enter October with a four-man all-ace rotation and push Rodón into multi-inning relief, the approach the Dodgers deployed last postseason.

FanGraphs currently gives the Yankees a 14.7 percent World Series probability, per Kirschner. Skubal would push that number higher and potentially secure a Wild Card round bye.

Tarik Skubal Trade and the Yankees’ Prospect Price

The asking price is substantial and Detroit has made its priorities clear. The Tigers are seeking controllable pitching and athletic, near-ready position players in any deal, according to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports. One elite prospect and two to three additional high-ranking names comprise the expected baseline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that Detroit specifically targeted shortstop George Lombard Jr. and right-hander Carlos Lagrange, according to Joe Pantorno of amNewYork. Lombard is the club’s No. 1 overall prospect and the son of Tigers bench coach George Lombard. Lagrange is converting to a relief role ahead of the deadline. Starting pitcher Elmer Rodríguez, the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, is also likely on Detroit’s radar, Pantorno noted.

A June 8 ESPN trade-package analysis also floated outfielder Spencer Jones as a potential headliner alongside Lagrange or Rodríguez.

New York’s top priorities are bullpen reinforcements and a right-handed-hitting catcher. Starter Austin Wells is on the injured list with a neck issue. Both needs can be addressed at far lower cost, according to Rucker Haringey of FanSided. Whether Detroit moves Skubal is still unsettled: the Tigers are 11 games under .500 but just five games out of the AL’s third wild-card spot. Jeff Passan of ESPN put the odds of a deal at 85 percent, with the Yankees and the Dodgers as the most aggressive suitors, according to a June 17 report from Yahoo Sports.