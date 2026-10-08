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Yankees’ Spencer Jones Gets Honest About His First Season in New York

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ season ended Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays that completed a three-game ALDS sweep. For the veterans in the room, the ending was painfully familiar. For Spencer Jones, it was something new.

The young outfielder was called up, sent down, called up again, and eventually earned a spot on the postseason roster. His rookie season had no shortage of lessons. When asked to name the biggest one, his answer went beyond baseball.

Jones on His First Season

Jones, when asked about his biggest takeaway, did not point to a mechanical adjustment or a specific at-bat. He talked about something bigger.

“The most valuable thing is just how to be a professional,” Jones said. “How to show up every single day…how to play in New York…how to look people in the eye and be real.”

The Yankees outfielder acknowledged the season was full of good moments from a distance but said he already had a list of things he wanted to improve heading into the offseason.

“A bird’s eye view is great,” Jones said. “But in my own head, I got a list of things I want to work on. I’m motivated after this.”

Jones Showed Up in the Final Game

Jones delivered one of the better offensive performances for the Yankees in Game 3, going 1-for-2 with an RBI double, two walks, and a run scored. Aaron Judge praised him after the game, saying he expects Jones to be an incredible player for the franchise for years to come.

The growth was visible across the final weeks of the regular season and into October. Jones competed at the plate even when results were inconsistent earlier in the series.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a 2-RBI single hit by Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

Jones ended the season upset and grateful in equal measure. He wanted to win. He also understood what it meant to be in the room with the people around him.

The rookie is not satisfied. The list is already started. That is exactly where the Yankees need him to be.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Spencer Jones Gets Honest About His First Season in New York

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