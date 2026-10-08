Yankees’ Spencer Jones Gets Honest About His First Season in New York

The New York Yankees‘ season ended Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays that completed a three-game ALDS sweep. For the veterans in the room, the ending was painfully familiar. For Spencer Jones, it was something new.

The young outfielder was called up, sent down, called up again, and eventually earned a spot on the postseason roster. His rookie season had no shortage of lessons. When asked to name the biggest one, his answer went beyond baseball.

Jones on His First Season

Jones, when asked about his biggest takeaway, did not point to a mechanical adjustment or a specific at-bat. He talked about something bigger.

“The most valuable thing is just how to be a professional,” Jones said. “How to show up every single day…how to play in New York…how to look people in the eye and be real.”

The Yankees outfielder acknowledged the season was full of good moments from a distance but said he already had a list of things he wanted to improve heading into the offseason.

“A bird’s eye view is great,” Jones said. “But in my own head, I got a list of things I want to work on. I’m motivated after this.”

Play

Jones Showed Up in the Final Game

Jones delivered one of the better offensive performances for the Yankees in Game 3, going 1-for-2 with an RBI double, two walks, and a run scored. Aaron Judge praised him after the game, saying he expects Jones to be an incredible player for the franchise for years to come.

The growth was visible across the final weeks of the regular season and into October. Jones competed at the plate even when results were inconsistent earlier in the series.

Final Word for the Yankees

Jones ended the season upset and grateful in equal measure. He wanted to win. He also understood what it meant to be in the room with the people around him.

The rookie is not satisfied. The list is already started. That is exactly where the Yankees need him to be.