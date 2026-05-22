Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Blue Jays Game

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 2-0.

Aaron Judge had another tough night, finishing with one strikeout (and no hits) in four at-bats.

He had just one hit (and eight strikeouts) in the four-game series.

Aaron Judge Makes Brutally Honest Statement

After the game, Judge met with the media.

Judge (h/t SNY’s Yankees Videos): “I’m not doing nothing at the plate. That’s what we’re doing right there.”

In another clip, Judge was also asked about the series with the Blue Jays.

Judge: “They got a great ball club over there. Was looking forward to the series especially after they ended our season last year… We’ve got some work to do. We don’t like splitting that series, but we’ll take care of business in the next one.”

Judge is still batting .250 with 46 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 40 runs and five stolen bases in 51 games this season.

The three-time MVP is in his 11th season.

Social Media On Judge

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

@eyyankees: “Aaron Judge in his last 10 games: .184 AVG 0 HR 0 RBI 13 K .516 OPS”

Sportsnet Stats: “Blue Jays have held Aaron Judge to 0 extra base hits in their last 7 regular season meetings”

@cmaguire2008: “Aaron Judge is officially in a slump”

@Richard_Kontos: “Aaron Judge went 1 for 15 in this series. Wow”

Looking Ahead For Yankees

The Yankees are still 30-21 in 51 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 16-8 in the 24 games they have played at home.

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will look to rebound with a series against the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Friday night in the Bronx.

The Rays (who are in first) are 4.5 games ahead of the Yankees.