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Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Blue Jays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 2-0.

Aaron Judge had another tough night, finishing with one strikeout (and no hits) in four at-bats.

He had just one hit (and eight strikeouts) in the four-game series.

Aaron Judge Makes Brutally Honest Statement

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 2-1.

After the game, Judge met with the media.

Judge (h/t SNY’s Yankees Videos): “I’m not doing nothing at the plate. That’s what we’re doing right there.”

In another clip, Judge was also asked about the series with the Blue Jays.

Judge: “They got a great ball club over there. Was looking forward to the series especially after they ended our season last year… We’ve got some work to do. We don’t like splitting that series, but we’ll take care of business in the next one.”

Judge is still batting .250 with 46 hits, 16 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 40 runs and five stolen bases in 51 games this season.

The three-time MVP is in his 11th season.

Social Media On Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 and Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrate a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

@eyyankees: “Aaron Judge in his last 10 games: .184 AVG 0 HR 0 RBI 13 K .516 OPS”

Sportsnet Stats: “Blue Jays have held Aaron Judge to 0 extra base hits in their last 7 regular season meetings”

@cmaguire2008: “Aaron Judge is officially in a slump”

@Richard_Kontos: “Aaron Judge went 1 for 15 in this series. Wow”

Looking Ahead For Yankees

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are still 30-21 in 51 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 16-8 in the 24 games they have played at home.

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will look to rebound with a series against the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Friday night in the Bronx.

The Rays (who are in first) are 4.5 games ahead of the Yankees.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Blue Jays Game

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