MLB Reacts to Yankees Crushing Loss Against Rival Red Sox

Today, the New York Yankees suffered a crushing loss to the archrival Boston Red Sox.

Boston, which has long given New York fits, has an abysmal record this year of 27-35. They currently sit in last place in the AL East, with their season all but over.

Even though they’re climbing up what looks to be an impossible mountain, the BoSox found it within themselves to best the Yankees by a score of 5-3.

Starting pitcher Ryan Weathers served up all five runs. The scoring came on a Willson Contreras 113 mph home run, a Wilyer Abreu RBI groundout, a soft single, again by Contreras, and an Andrew Monasterio homer to left field.

The Yankee bullpen held the game still after Weathers departed, but it wasn’t enough.

In the Yankees’ first game since receiving crushing news on star slugger Aaron Judge, the result was almost sickening–and fans weren’t reluctant to share.

MLB Reacts to Red Sox Beating Yankees

Tim Healy: “Six agonizing tries later, the Red Sox beat the Yankees again. A lot had happened since the last time. ‘There was definitely some juice,’ Sonny Gray said. Full story:”

KutterIsKing: “Genuinely might be the funniest AB I’ve ever seen.”

SneakBeak Ben: “Red Sox vs Yankees | New York | 6/5-6/7 | 3 game series. Red Sox: 26-35, 5th in AL East. Yankees: 37-25, 2nd in AL East. The greatest rivalry in sports is back for round two this season in what looks to be a lopsided series this season. The Red Sox season has been one to forget and it does not look to be getting any better. The Yankees are known to decline their performance in June and with Judge out it could be closer than you would think. Games Info: Game 1: Sonny Gray (BOS) 6-1, 3.06 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (NYY) 2-3, 3.52 ERA. Game 2: Ranger Suarez (BOS) 2-3, 3.38 ERA vs Will Warren (NYY) 7-1, 3.22 ERA. Game 3: Connelly Early (BOS) 5-3, 3.26 ERA vs Cam Schlittler (NYY) 7-3, 1.89 ERA. Series pick: Yankees take 2-1. SneakBeak Record: 4-11.”

PredictEX: “MLB UPDATES: Yankees-Red Sox opens tonight with Aaron Judge out due to a rib stress fracture, forcing NY to adjust its lineup in one of baseball’s biggest rivalry series. With Boston chasing momentum, this matchup now carries a bigger question: how do the Yankees respond without their best bat?”

ESPN Insights: “Today is the 2,304th regular-season game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. If the Yankees win, it would be just the fourth time they start a season 4-0 or better vs their AL East rivals.”

Concrete City Sports: “Grisham absolutely DESTROYS this ball to make it a two-run game. #Yankees.”

Chris Kirschner: “In their first game after officially putting Aaron Judge on the injured list, Ben Rice hits his 18th home run of the season. They’ll need more of that in Judge’s absence. Yankees lead 1-0.”

YES Network: “The Yankees made a roster move at the catcher position after Friday’s game. @JackCurryYES breaks it down here. #YANKSonYES.”

The Yankee Report: “NEWS: After the game, the Yankees optioned C JC Escarra to Triple-A Scranton. No word yet on a corresponding move.”