Yankees’ Place in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Revealed by Rival Execs

The New York Yankees are among the top teams in the American League, even after a rough month of May took them out of first place in the AL East. They are 32-22 and still in the hunt for the top spot in the division.

However, they could use some help at the trade deadline. Their starting rotation, while effective, also needs one more frontline arm, even with Gerrit Cole back from Tommy John surgery and Cam Schlittler performing like a Cy Young. They are also without Max Fried.

So, one more arm would not hurt. Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that the Yankees could be part of the bidding war for Tarik Skubal if he ends up being traded at the deadline.

“Now that it’s becoming inevitable that the free-falling Detroit Tigers may have no choice but to trade two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at the deadline, rival executives believe the bidding will come down to four finalists that not only can afford the remainder of his $32 million contract, but will also be willing to give up prized prospects,” Nightengale reported.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres.”

Yankees Among Possible Tarik Skubal Fits

The Yankees haven’t exactly made any blockbuster trades in a while, so it remains to be seen if they will actually pull off a deal for Skubal, but if they do, then they will have to give up some top prospects.

That would likely include at least two of Carlos Lagrange, George Lombard Jr, Spencer Jones, and Elmer Rodriguez.

But the Yankees have the prospects to get a deal done. The Tigers will ask for a lot in return, so the Yankees will have to weigh whether it’s worth trading for two months of Skubal when he is going to be a free agent at the end of the season.

He has won two Cy Young awards, but he would most likely be a rental and nothing more unless they can extend him. They may have the financial flexibility to sign him, but it would not be easy, especially with other teams that miss out on him at the deadline being threats in free agency to steal him away.

But it will certainly be worth it if the Yankees plan on making a deep run in October and returning to the World Series after their loss in the AL Division Series.

Skubal’s Health Will Be a Factor

While it shouldn’t hurt has value too much, especially given his recent track record, Skubal’s recent elbow surgery will still be a factor in the sweepstakes. That could give the Yankees pause as they assess their needs.

Other teams may hesitate too. They may determine that it isn’t worth selling the farm for just two months of a pitcher that has a long history of injuries, and so the Yankees’ front office will have a decision to make if Skubal does become available at the deadline. There are a lot of factors to consider here.