Yankees Announce Big Ryan McMahon Update Before Tigers Game

New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon is nearing a return.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast by Jomboy Media that McMahon is scheduled to play a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday. If all goes well, McMahon will then rejoin the club Friday when they open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at home.

McMahon, 31, is slashing .210/.269/.360 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 69 games this season.

McMahon Has Been Shelved With Illness

McMahon has not played since June 21 against the Cincinnati Reds because of a peritonsillar abscess, which caused ear and throat infections.

Veteran utilitymen Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario have rotated time at third base in McMahon’s absence, but McMahon should go back to playing most days against right-handers upon his activation.

McMahon has mostly slumped at the plate, even as his defensive play has sparkled. In June, he hit just .222 with two homers and four RBI in 15 games.

He spent parts of his first nine seasons with the Colorado Rockies, where he was an All-Star in 2024. He was traded to the Yankees in July 2025 for minor-league pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz.

Grisham Also Expected Back Friday

McMahon will be joined on rehab by outfielder Trent Grisham. Grisham, who has not played since June 12 because of a strained right hamstring, is slashing .232/.341/.406 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 66 games this season.

Grisham had been heating up prior to the injury, batting .306 with three homers and 15 RBI in his last 30 games. Most recently, Grisham was on a seven-game hitting streak with multiple hits in four of nine games this month.

With a rash of injuries to the lineup, the Yankees (48-36) have lost five straight games and are 2-8 over their last 10 games. They have scored just 26 runs over that stretch ahead of matchup against the Detroit Tigers and reigning two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Tuesday.