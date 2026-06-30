Yankees Give Key Trent Grisham Update Before Tigers Game

The New York Yankees’ outfield will soon be closer to whole.

Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast by Jomboy Media that Trent Grisham will play a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday before being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. The Yankees are scheduled to open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins this weekend.

Grisham, who has not played since June 12 because of a right hamstring strain, is slashing .232/.341/.406 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 66 games this season.

Joining Grisham on rehab will be third baseman Ryan McMahon (ear and throat infection).

Yankees Stars Remain on IL

Upon returning, Grisham is expected to resume his role as the club’s everyday center fielder. Grisham is currently one of three Yankees outfielders on the IL, alongside Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf).

Grisham had been heating up prior to the injury, hitting .306 with three homers and 15 RBI in his last 30 games. Most recently, Grisham was on a seven-game hitting streak with multiple hits in four of nine games this month.

Last weekend, Grisham traveled with the club to Boston and participated in light workouts at Fenway Park, including batting practice and running the bases.

Yankees Rotating Time in the Outfield

With Grisham out, Cody Bellinger, Jose Caballero, Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones and Max Schuemann have been rotating time in the outfield for New York.

Grisham, who slugged a career-best 34 homers in 2025, should provide more pop and defensive versatility.

New York (48-36) has lost five straight games and is just 2-8 over its last 10 games. It is averaging just 2.6 runs per game during that stretch, with a matchup against reigning two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers on tap for Tuesday.

The Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays (48-33) by 1.5 games in the AL East.