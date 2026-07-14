Yankees Top Prospect Hits Home Run In Second Straight Rehab Game

Yankees top prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr has hit his second home run in his first two games back on a rehab assignment for the Florida Coast League Yankees in Dunedin, Florida. Lombard, who’s 21 years old, was having an impressive year at Triple-A, hitting for a .263 batting average with 10 home runs, 27 RBI’s, and an .871 OPS before spraining his fingers on June 18th and being placed on the injured list.

Lombard is regarded as an excellent defender who can play either shortstop or third base, and has improved significantly with the bat this year, to the point that the Yankees haven’t ruled out a potential promotion to the big leagues at some point during the second half of the season.

Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic tweeted back on July 9th that Brian Cashman stated, “Lombard might be a choice in the second half” and that “he’s plug-and-play ready defensively and has closed the gap he had coming into the season offensively”, reports Kirschner via the Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager, Brian Cashman. Lombard’s calling card through the Yankees farm system has been his defense.

Yankees Waiting For Lombard To Improve Enough Offensively

The one thing the Yankees have been waiting on is the development of his offense, which they’ve seen this year in stints in Double A and Triple A. Lombard is currently ranked the 20th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. He started the 2026 season in Double A, where he was excelling offensively, posting a .312 batting average with 4 home runs and a .971 OPS, which led to his promotion on April 29th. This comes after Lombard struggled to end the 2025 season in Double A Somerset, hitting for an underwhelming .215 batting average and a .695 OPS in 105 games.

The Yankees’ shortstop dilemma between Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe, along with the need for another infielder/bat on the left side, brings Lombard possibly into the equation for the 2026 season to some degree as it relates to a potential call up. Lombard has big league traits in his family. His father, George Lombard Sr., is the current bench coach for the Detroit Tigers.

Baseball Runs Deep In The Lombard Family

His younger brother, Jacob Lombard, was the 5th-ranked prospect heading into the 2026 MLB Draft and was selected by the Miami Marlins 14th overall in this year’s draft in Philadelphia. The younger Lombard will try to follow in his older brother’s footsteps down the line at shortstop, but for the time being, it’s no secret that George Jr is knocking on the door to the big leagues. Potential call up scenarios were in the air after he landed on the injured list with sprained fingers. Still, it appears that Lombard is picking up where he left off, which will make those conversations only louder again as we approach the second half of the 2026 season post-All-Star Break.

The question that remains is: do the Yankees view Lombard as more of a shortstop or a third baseman? Third base is also technically a question mark with Amed Rosario and Ryan McMahon splitting duties at the hot corner. Amed Rosario hits well against lefties but struggles defensively at the position, whereas McMahon is great defensively at the position but inconsistent offensively.

It also needs to be asked whether the Yankees truly believe Lombard can be an X-factor this year, and if not, who do they believe is currently at shortstop, or will they potentially make another trade to address the position? Such fascinating questions will continue to follow the Yankees the rest of the year.