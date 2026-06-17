Yankees Hit With Tough Prediction in Latest CJ Abrams Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are expected to take an aggressive approach to the upcoming MLB trade deadline, but could face some tough in-division competition for one of the biggest prizes.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Pasan ranked the top trade candidates, as well as the likelihood that they will actually be dealt ahead of the early August deadline. The report predicted that the Yankees would be a top contender for Washington Nationals standout CJ Abrams, but they would have to face a motivated rival and a potentially reluctant trade partner.

Yankees Could Face Tough Task Landing CJ Abrams

The report ranked Abrams as the No. 5 prospect in this year’s expected trade class, but gave him just a 15% chance of actually being traded. The Nationals have two more years of control for Abrams’ contract after 2026, making him an attractive candidate to build around.

But if the Nationals could be compelled to move Abrams, he would be a major difference-maker, the report added.

“For all of teams’ reticence regarding Abrams — particularly with his propensity to have bonanza first halves and wither after the All-Star break — his performance this season is undeniable,” the report noted. “He hits for average. He hits for power. He steals bases. He drives in runs. All of that plus two years of control and he plays up the middle?”

The report added that the Yankees could face competition from the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, though Washington’s own success could be the ultimate deciding factor.

“Why isn’t he higher?” the report questioned. “Evaluators simply don’t think he’s a good shortstop. Defensive metrics firmly agree. And among the limited number of teams looking to fill that position, the exceptional return that president of baseball operations Paul Toboni would seek and the Nationals still firmly in contention right now, it’s probably not the time for Abrams to move.”