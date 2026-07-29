Yankees Potential Trade Candidates Would Solve Two Problems

The New York Yankees are in dire need of a right-handed bat and a catcher after Austin Wells has been horrendous this season. They could knock out two birds with one stone with the report from Mark Feinsand that the St. Louis Cardinals are open to moving Ivan Herrera or Pedro Pages.

Herrera would be the better option at the plate, but his arm is not the strongest. During his career, Herrera has caught just 6.4% of base stealers. Meanwhile, Pages has caught 25.8%, but is a significantly worse hitter.

Why A Deal With St. Louis Makes Sense

The Yankees’ right-handed hitters have taken a hit with the absence of Aaron Judge. Outside of a resurgent Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Caballero, there is not a ton of production from the right side. While Pages wouldn’t be an above-average hitter for the Yankees, he would cover the need for a catcher that could platoon with Wells.

Wells is the real reason a trade with St. Louis would make sense. He is hitting .162 this season with seven home runs and an OPS+ of 51. After being a near league-average hitter his entire career, Wells has taken a large step back this season. He is hitting .190 against right-handed pitchers; while bad, it does not compare to his .103 average against lefties. Pages would provide a stable defensive catcher to the lineup and would come at a cheaper cost than Herrera.

Herrera has been able to stay on the field this season, which has been the primary goal of the Cardinals coaching staff. Limiting his catching so that he avoids injury and stays in the lineup more often. If he were to come into New York, he could still split time with Wells behind the plate. Herrera’s bat is the real draw, a slash line of .242/.362/.377 earned him his first All-Star appearance this year. He has hit 12 home runs, and moving that into the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium, that number likely increases quickly.

The Yankees are not the only ones in the conversation for catchers and could end up in a bidding war. That does not bode well with an already depleted farm system; Pages could be the safer play.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in a dogfight with the Tampa Bay Rays, coincidentally another team in search of catching help, atop the division standings. New York has won 7 of their last 10 entering Wednesday. They have won two of their three series since the All-Star break and are looking to secure their third consecutive series win on Wednesday Night.

The Yankees are in the middle of a four-game set with the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox. After taking the first two games of the series, they are sending Cam Schlittler to the mound on Wednesday night. A win combined with a Tampa Bay loss would get the Yankees just a half game back of the division lead.

With the deadline approaching, a tight race in the division and years of postseason disappointment, the Yankees are setting up to be aggressive buyers.