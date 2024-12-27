Trade Pitch Has Yankees Dealing Starter for Star Third Baseman in Blockbuster

The New York Yankees have a need at third base and one trade idea has them looking to acquire a former top prospect.

The Yankees could move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, and Rucker Haringey of FanSided believes New York should try to acquire Jace Jung from the Detroit Tigers. Haringey has the Yankees dealing Clarke Schmidt as part of the package for the third baseman.

“The Tigers have not expressed an ounce of public interest in dealing prized prospect Jace Jung. They have him penciled in as their starting third baseman, both in 2025 and beyond,” Haringey wrote. “Cashman will need to blow Detroit away with an offer if they’re going to bring Jung to the Bronx. The Tigers do, however, need more starting pitching. If the Yankees dangle someone like Clarke Schmidt in a potential trade for Jung, it could be enough to get Detroit’s front office to the table. Jung would give the Yankees an upgrade on the diamond at a cost-controlled salary next season.

“Both seem to be requirements for Cashman at this time. Jung is not the only young third baseman the Yankees can target in a trade,” Haringey added. “There are other young options with upside that might be obtainable if New York parts with an asset of Schmidt’s quality. It would be a major gamble for the Yankees but it’s the kind of swing Cashman needs to take to build a World Series winner.”

New York would likely need to deal more than Schmidt if the Yankees were going to land Jung. But, the 24-year-old would be an impact third baseman for the Yankees while the Tigers would get a controllable starter.

Yankees Have Talked to Bregman

New York has a need at third base which is why Haringey has the Yankees acquiring Jung in a blockbuster.

Yet, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has confirmed the team has spoken to Scott Boras about Alex Bregman who is the top free-agent third baseman.

“My job is to find a way to make us as quality as we can year in and year out,” Cashman said. “We’ll vet every opportunity out there. He’s been a thorn in our side for years, along with other people’s sides. He’s now into free agency. I’m sure he’s got a boatload of choices. Players like him make a lot of money. I have had a conversation or two with Scott Boras. I certainly respect the player and his ability and how much winning he’s been a part of. But, that’s as far as I’ll say at this point.”

Bregman is a two-time All-Star. The third baseman will be in line for a hefty contract in free agency, so if the Yankees don’t have the payroll, perhaps the trade for Jung makes more sense.

Tigers Sign Gleyber Torres

Detroit did make an addition to its infield on December 27 as the team signed second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year $15 million deal. Torres has spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees.

Torres projects to be the Tigers’ starting second baseman as Colt Keith will slide to first base. Spencer Torkelson, meanwhile, will be the DH or a bench bat for Detroit.

Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.