Analyst: Yankees Are ‘Heavy Favorites’ to Sign Former 41-Home Run Slugger

The New York Yankees have done a nice job of rebuilding its team after losing Juan Soto in free agency.

The Yankees signed starting pitcher Max Fried and traded for closer Devin Williams. New York then turned its attention by trading for Cody Bellinger and signing Paul Goldschmidt. After all the moves, the Yankees still need a third-baseman or second-baseman, depending on what position Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays.

With that, Zach Pressnell of Newsweek believes the Yankees will turn their attention to Alex Bregman and he believes it’s likely the star third-baseman will land in the Bronx.

“General manager Brian Cashman decided to go with a more affordable option at first base,” Pressnell wrote. “Pete Alonso was another slugger on the market who the Yankees opted against. Keeping first base affordable opens the door to spending more money at third base, where the Yankees desperately need an upgrade. Who’s the best option on the table?

“Astros longtime third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman has long been connected to the Yankees this winter,” Pressnell added. “But there are a few other teams that make the race competitive. The Astros were once seen as the favorites, but since signing Walker, it seems like Houston is out of the Bregman race.

The Yankees have been in contact with Bregman in free agency and he certainly fits the roster. He would be a middle-of-the-order bat and would be a solid defensive third baseman for the Yankees’.

Analyst Calls Yankees ‘Heavy Favorite’ to Sign Bregman

With New York not spending as much money on first base as expected, Pressnell says the Yankees’ are favorites to sign Bregman.

Bregman is one of the top free-agent hitters available, and Pressnell says the fit makes perfect sense for both sides.

“For the Yankees, the long-time Astro would fill the biggest hole on the roster in a huge way. Bregman would slot in at third base while Jazz Chisholm Jr. slides over to second base. This allows Chisholm to play his natural position while Bregman is a huge upgrade over former Yankee Gleyber Torres,” Pressnell concluded. “New York should now be seen as the heavy favorite for Bregman.”

Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2024 with the Houston Astros. His career-high is 41 home runs which he accomplished in 2019 along with 119 RBIs.

Bregman is a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner.

What is Bregman Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Bregman is one of the top free-agent hitters available and is expected to get a multi-year deal.

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual Top 50 free agent predictions, the outlet predicted Bregman would sign a seven-year $182 million deal.

“Bregman isn’t hitting free agency at the ideal time. He’ll play next season at 31. That’s not “old” for a free agent, but it’ll likely prevent him from securing anything larger than a seven-year deal… Whether a seven-year deal (or more) is there remains to be seen, but he should find offers of at least six years. Matt Chapman just signed a six-year, $151MM extension beginning in his age-32 season. That’s going to be viewed as something of a floor for Bregman, and he should top that as the younger and more consistent offensive player,” the article read.

Bregman was a key member of the Astros’ World Series teams in 2017 and 2022.