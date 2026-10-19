Yankees Trade Pitch Lands 111-Home Run Catcher for Will Warren, 2 Prospects

The New York Yankees should consider making a big splash this offseason in the trade market for a catcher.

One option that stands out as a potential target is Athletics’ catcher Shea Langeliers.

Langeliers might be in a limbo spot this offseason with the Athletics bringing in a new GM and president of baseball operations.

Considering nobody has been hired yet, that puts all non-signed players in jeopardy of being moved, and a team like the Yankees could greatly benefit from the Athletics moving on from their All-Star backstop.

Full Details of Potential Yankees-Athletics Trade Idea for Shea Langeliers

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk recently outlined why Langeliers could be a prime trade target:

“The incoming PBO/GM might think the club’s pitching simply has too many holes to patch up this winter, or that it’s impossible for any rotation to post passable numbers in Sacramento. If 2027 is another rebuilding season, then that eats up one of Langeliers’ remaining two years of control. By that logic, trading Langeliers for some younger talent (particularly pitchers) who could be ready for the majors as early as 2028 would be the better long-term play for the organization.”

A package the New York Yankees might be able to offer the Athletics that would be strong enough could include pitcher Will Warren and 2 pitching prospects: LHP Kyle Carr and RHP Cade Smith.

Remember, the Athletics are very pitching-hungry, and Warren is already a certified starter who could make as many as 30 starts in 2027, and those two prospects are already past the early stages of their professional career, so they could be able to see big-league action as early as a couple of years.

Taking a Quick Look at Shea Langeliers

In 541 total games played across five MLB seasons, Langeliers has 111 career home runs, 100 doubles, 295 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 112.

He came up with the Atlanta Braves but never actually made his MLB debut with Atlanta; he was instead traded to the Athletics in 2022 and quickly made a major impact with the bat.

In 2025, Langeliers clubbed 31 home runs and 32 doubles, and if an injury didn’t limit him to just 106 games in 2026, it’s likely he could have had another 30/30 season, especially considering where the Athletics play their home games.