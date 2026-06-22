Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Astros’ Jeremy Peña as Anthony Volpe Replacement

It’s very plausible to think that the New York Yankees could be seeking Anthony Volpe’s replacement this summer via trade. While top trade candidates are still materializing, there have been several rumors and speculations that the Houston Astros may turn towards being sellers, and if that’s the case, the Yankees should inquire about their World Series MVP SS Jeremy Peña.

FanSided.com’s Stephen Parello wrote (on 6/21):

“The Astros might not yet want to do a full teardown, but at a minimum, they need to strongly consider moving on from players who clearly don’t have a long-term future with the team. One such player, as Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel point out, who should be on the move is Jeremy Peña. Peña ranks third on ESPN’s list of the top 100 trade candidates, showing his immense value coming in behind only Tarik Skubal and Byron Buxton on the rankings.”

If Jeremy Peña is actually going to be on the move, the Yankees should consider the costs of his services, as New York has plenty of farm system talent to pull off the trade.

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Looking at a Potential Yankees-Astros Trade For Jeremy Peña

The New York Yankees don’t need much this trade deadline, but some of their top needs include another infielder on the left side (3B or SS), backup catcher, and bullpen reinforcements.

As far as a Jeremy Peña trade pitch goes, the Yankees could offer prospects Ben Hess and Chase Hampton to see if the Astros may budge.

Anthony Volpe is also another option to be traded. Volpe is still under control for a few more seasons, and moving to Houston could be a good change of scenery for the controversial Yankees infielder.

Peña is batting .283 this season with six home runs, 18 RBI, and 45 hits in 41 games with Houston this season, and he would be a clear upgrade over both Volpe and Jose Caballero at shortstop.

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New York Yankees Current Trade Plans

Per multiple reports from Yankees insiders, New York continues to keep tabs on bullpen support and a right-handed hitting backup catcher.

However, with both Ryan McMahon and Anthony Volpe’s struggles, an infielder could be in the forecast this summer as well.

Aside from Jeremy Peña, other infield options on the trade block include Matt Shaw, Luis Arraez, and even Gleyber Torres.

Stay updated on all the latest Yankees news and rumors ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

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