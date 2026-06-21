MLB World Reacts to Rafael Devers Decision in Giants-Marlins Game

The San Francisco Giants lost the last game of their series with the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Miami picked up the sweep over the Giants, and San Francisco is now 31-46, and just one game away from being in the cellar of the National League West.

In Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins, Giants‘ manager Tony Vitello decided to pinch-run for Rafael Devers in the top of the ninth innings, but Devers was very adamant about staying in the game, and was visibly upset when the Giants‘ pinch-runner ultimately entered the game and took his place on first base.

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Social Media Reacts to Rafael Devers Situation in Giants-Marlins Game

Social media, obviously, caught wind of Rafael Devers’ plea to stay in the game on Sunday afternoon, and here is the play/some reactions:

@UnderdogMLB wrote: Rafael Devers didn’t want to get pinch-run for in the 9th while trailing by a run

@NBCSGiants wrote: Rafael Devers didn’t want to be removed for a pinch runner after a leadoff walk to start the ninth

@baseballisdead_ also noted why Tony Vitello may have removed Devers from the game:

“Tony Vitello on Rafael Devers not wanting to be pinch ran for in the 9th inning. Mentioned he had been dealing with some soreness, but said he’d rather have guys you have to rip off the field than the opposite.”

“Why in the world would Rafael Devers be arguing this. It’s in the ninth inning. Four stolen bases in three years and bottom barrel sprint speed”

Rafael Devers is not known for his speed, but the Giants’ star first baseman wanted to complete the game, and maybe Devers believed that with him on the basepaths, the Giants had the best chance of winning. Well, Vitello thought differently.

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Rafael Devers This Season…

Rafael Devers is becoming quite the controversial player in Major League Baseball.

In his first full season with the San Francisco Giants, Devers is batting .241 with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, and an OPS+ of 109.

He got off to one of the worst starts in MLB, but Devers has turned things around at the plate.

Devers is tied to a 10-year, $313 million contract extension, which will keep him in San Fran until 2033.

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