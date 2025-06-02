Yankees Trade Chatter Swirls Around Gold Glove Son of World Series Legend

The last out of the 1996 World Series has a special place in New York Yankees history.

On a pop fly into foul territory, third baseman Charlie Hayes drifted over in front of the Yankees dugout, squeezing the final out. The Yankees were champs for the first time in 18 years, and Charlie Hayes, a veteran journeyman, was forever a Yankee legend.

Now, almost three decades later, his son’s name is being whispered in Yankee circles. Could Ke’Bryan Hayes, Gold Glove third baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates, possibly be the next in line to wear the pinstripes?

The idea is more than just a random hypothetical from a nostalgic fan base.

In the news and notes section at the end of his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that Hayes is one of the more “intriguing players” that the Pirates may be open to trading this season, even though he is just in year four of an eight-year, $70 million contract. That bombshell has ignited a compelling question: Could Ke’Bryan Hayes be the missing piece in the Yankees’ infield?

Trade Speculation Suggests Ke’Bryan Hayes Would Fit Nicely With Yankees

It makes sense on multiple levels – baseball and bloodline.

On the field, Hayes is arguably the best defensive third baseman in baseball. Just 27-years-old, he won his first Gold Glove in 2023 and leads all third basemen with six Outs Above Average. Hayes has also compiled 72 Defensive Runs Saved over the past four seasons, topping the position.

Offensively, it’s been more of a grind. Hayes is hitting just .223 with a .283 OBP this season, a continuation of inconsistent production that’s been the one knock on his game.

But Hayes doesn’t need to be an MVP candidate to be a good fit for the Yankees. He just needs to be solid, and there’s real belief that with the right environment, coaching, and lineup protection, he could take a step forward.

And then there’s the legacy play. Ke’Bryan has spoken publicly about how much he appreciates what his father’s World Series moment has meant to the city of New York.

“My father comes up here all the time. Even when he was just walking on the street, a lot of people recognized him 20-something years later,” Ke’Bryan Hayes said. “I definitely don’t take it for granted.”

Charlie Hayes has said he would love to see his son wear the same uniform he did in 1996. Michael Kay of the YES Network and ESPN has also floated the idea.

“You put him in a stable organization with the coaching and support from the Yankees’ staff, I think you would get the best of Hayes,” Kay said.

Ke’Bryan Hayes Arguably Best Defensive Third Baseman in MLB

From a roster standpoint, the Yankees’ current third base situation is duct tape and a prayer. Since Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a season-ending ankle injury, Oswald Peraza, Jorbit Vivas and DJ LeMahieu have been among the space fillers, providing little to no offensive production while Jazz Chisholm works his way back from injury. Adding Hayes would immediately shore up the left side of the infield and give the team one of the most defensively elite units in the game, pairing him with Anthony Volpe.

Of course, it won’t be cheap. The Pirates aren’t giving away a 27-year-old defensive wizard with years of control left. But the Yankees have chips. Everson Pereira. Chase Hampton. Maybe even a package headlined by Austin Wells. It would sting, but as the Yankees chase banner number 28, they can’t afford to stick with patchwork solutions.

Sometimes, baseball gives you symmetry. A father catches the final out of a championship. A son grows up watching that replay on loop. And one day, maybe, he steps onto that same Yankee Stadium dirt, chasing his own October moment.

Ke’Bryan Hayes may not be the biggest name on the trade market. But for the Yankees? He might be the most meaningful.

And hey, lightning struck once with a Hayes in pinstripes. Why not again?