Yankees’ Trent Grisham Sends Clear Message on Aaron Judge Absence

The New York Yankees wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, winning 8-4 to improve to 41-26 on the season. The bottom of the lineup carried the offense. Carlos Rodón gave the bullpen a needed break with six innings of work. Different contributors stepped up on each of the three days.

All of it happened without Aaron Judge.

Judge has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his right first rib, an injury that carries a lengthy recovery timeline. After the sweep was complete, Trent Grisham addressed what it means to win without the Yankees captain.

What Grisham Said After the Sweep

Grisham was asked directly whether losing Judge for an extended stretch changes anything inside the clubhouse.

His answer was clear.

“I think nothing changes for everybody in this building,” Grisham said. “We know how great of a player he is, we know what he means to this team and this clubhouse…but I think everybody talks about it on the outside. On the inside it’s business as usual. Our job remains the same. We’re going out there to try and win every night. At the end of the day we trust everybody in this clubhouse.”

It was exactly the kind of response a team needs when the conversation turns to an absence that could stretch deep into summer. Grisham did not minimize what Judge means. He acknowledged it plainly and then redirected toward what the Yankees can control.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. echoed that sentiment after the game. “We miss the best player in the league,” Chisholm said. “But at the end of the day, we have a lot of talented players. I don’t think you can win with just one guy.”

How the Yankees Have Responded

The numbers back the words up.

New York has gone 5-3 since Judge last appeared in the lineup. The sweep of Cleveland was one of their more complete performances of the season, with the bottom five hitters accounting for six hits, four walks and six RBIs on Wednesday alone.

Spencer Jones hit his first career home run earlier in the series. Chisholm delivered a go-ahead shot when the Yankees needed it most. Grisham went 2-for-4 with a triple and a heads-first slide to score a crucial sixth-inning run on Wednesday.

The contributions came from everywhere. That is the point.

Manager Aaron Boone captured it after the final out. “With having seemingly the entire roster really contributing in meaningful ways in winning scenarios, you love that,” Boone said.

The Toronto Blue Jays are next on the schedule, with a road series beginning Friday.

Final Word for the Yankees

Judge’s absence is real and the road back is long. The Yankees are not pretending otherwise.

What Grisham said after Wednesday’s game reflected a group that understands the situation and has chosen to respond the right way. Business as usual is not a deflection. It is a standard. New York has held to it and the standings show it.

Toronto is next. The AL East race is tight. Judge will be back sometime this season.

Until then, the job remains the same.