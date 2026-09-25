Yankees Get Trent Grisham News Ahead of Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Thursday night, getting a go-ahead two-run homer from rookie George Lombard Jr. in the eighth inning to complete a comeback from four runs down.

One story on Thursday had little to do with the game itself. It happened away from the Bronx, at the team’s Double-A affiliate in Somerset.

That is where Trent Grisham took live at-bats and ran the bases alongside Giancarlo Stanton as both hitters push toward playoff availability.

The Latest on Grisham

Grisham has been sidelined with a hamstring strain. He hit off a pitching machine at Yankee Stadium on Thursday in addition to his work in Somerset, and the left-handed hitter made his position clear.

“I think I’ve done everything I needed to do,” Grisham said.

Manager Aaron Boone offered a measured but positive assessment of where both Grisham and Stanton stand in their respective recoveries.

“They’re trending in a good way,” Boone said.

When asked whether Grisham would be ready for the Wild Card Series, Boone kept the door open without committing.

“We’ll see,” Boone said.

Grisham also said he believes he would be fine without seeing live major league pitching before October arrives. The confidence is there. The question is whether the Yankees share it.

What Grisham Means for October

Grisham’s season has been disrupted by injuries, but his value in a short series goes beyond the bat. With Aaron Judge fighting to return, the Yankees face the real possibility of entering the postseason without their captain in right field. Grisham’s ability to play center would allow the outfield alignment to stay intact even if Judge cannot go.

The Boston Red Sox, the Yankees’ likely Wild Card opponent, deploy a left-heavy pitching staff. But Grisham’s defense and postseason experience carry value regardless of the matchup.

Final Word for the Yankees

Trent Grisham says he is ready. The Yankees are not saying no. They are saying not yet.

Grisham continues to progress, and the Somerset workouts are the latest sign that he is building toward being available when the games count.

The next few days will determine whether they trust what he has shown them enough to make it official.