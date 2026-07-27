Yankees Turn Heads After Benching $16 Million Infielder for Entire Series

The New York Yankees went with a new lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies, sending struggling infielder Ryan McMahon to the bench for the longest stretch of the season.

The Yankees inserted veteran Amed Rosario in for McMahon for all three games against the Phillies, a key series as the Yankees aim to keep pace ahead of the surging Boston Red Sox. The move came amid questions of McMahon’s future with the Yankees, with suggestions he could be dealt before next week’s MLB trade deadline.

Yankees Benched Ryan McMahon for Three Games for the First Time

The Yankees chose to start Rosario at third base for all three games against the Phillies, inserting McMahon as a defensive substitution late in the games. The last time that McMahon had been benched for two straight games was in April, and the Yankees had not taken him out of the lineup for three consecutive games at all until this weekend.

As CBS Sports noted, the decision may have been at least partly matchup-based, with the Yankees going against left-handed starters and opting for the stronger Rosario in the lineup.

“McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Phillies,” the report noted. “The left-handed-hitting McMahon will take a seat for a third day in a row to close out the series while the Phillies send another lefty starter (Cristopher Sanchez) to the bump. Amed Rosario will fill in for McMahon at third base and will bat third.”

But it also came amid suggestions that the Yankees could use McMahon as trade bait before the August 3 deadline. Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media suggested the Yankees will think hard about trading McMahon.

“Ryan McMahon is back from the injured list, and the Yankees have a decision to make before the trade deadline,” Wilson wrote. “His glove still gives them a reason to keep him. His bat and contract give them a reason to listen.”

Ryan McMahon Trade Talk Heating Up

Wilson added that the Yankees are paying too much for the production they’re getting from McMahon.

“McMahon is hitting .214 with a .655 OPS. He is also due $16 million next season before reaching free agency,” Wilson wrote. “That contract is a lot for a third baseman who has not given the lineup much production.”

Wilson added that McMahon still adds plenty of value on defense, and his bat could still turn around if they choose to keep him on the team past the deadline. He added that the Yankees need reliable hitting with Aaron Judge out for an indefinite period this summer, and the team could either hope McMahon turns things around or ship him out for a more reliable replacement.

“He also has enough experience to help a team that is trying to cover for Aaron Judge’s injury. Those points are real, but they do not erase the .655 OPS or the money coming next year,” Wilson wrote.

“The Yankees should give him a short runway after his return, then make a hard evaluation. If the bat does not come around, the front office cannot keep treating the contract as somebody else’s problem.”